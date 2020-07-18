Hilldale makes back-to-school plans

Hilldale students will have their choice of online or on-site learning when classes resume Aug.13, according to the district's Reopening Plan.
The plan, released earlier this week, also requires all students and staff to wear masks in hallways, common areas or where distancing is not manageable. Teachers will decide whether to require masks in classrooms.
Superintendent Erik Puckett said administrators and teachers will try to keep students as distant as possible out of concern for spreading COVID-19.
"No school can social distance completely," Puckett said. "That's why we're mandating masks."
Students will have to provide their own masks.
"The Hilldale Education Foundation, our JOM (Johnson O'Malley Indian Education) program and our PTOs have already stepped up, and they're going to have masks available to give kids, too," Puckett said. "But we are asking people to include masks on their school supplies as well."
Students must face the same direction in classrooms, Puckett said. "That way they are not breathing in a students' face."
Several Hilldale Elementary classrooms have offered alternative seating, such as ball chairs, tall stools, even large pillows in their classrooms.
"If a teacher can make their classroom work to where they're spread out the best they can, and they're all facing the same direction, then yes, we'll try that," Puckett said.
Some elementary teachers also are considering plexiglass barriers for reading tables, he said.
All staff will be given face masks, gaiters that pull over the mouth and nose, as well as clear face shields, Puckett said.
The reopening plan also requires temperatures be taken of anyone entering a school building.
Bus riders will have their temperatures checked before boarding and will be assigned seating. Students also will be required to wear masks on the school bus. Siblings will sit together. Otherwise, riders will sit as far apart as possible.
Every student will receive a portable computer this school year.
"Students who come to school every day will have their device with them," Puckett said about the traditional format. "They'll be practicing and learning how to use that device. They will be using that device in case we have to send that student home.
Distance learning will be given to students who are quarantined, have had close exposure to someone testing positive for COVID-19 or who fall ill. Distance learning also will be done on snow days or other days when the buildings must be shut down.
Students in distance learning will not be allowed to be in school activities.
"If we have to get to a school closure, schools close completely by site or by district, a decision will be made at that time will whether students will participate in any activities," he said.
Students choosing to take virtual classes will be assigned a Chromebook — or an iPad for prekindergarten and first-grade students — with appropriate programs already installed.
The district had offered a Virtual Learning Academy to middle school and high school students in the 2019-2020 school year.
Students involved in virtual learning may participate in extracurricular activities such as clubs, music or athletics, Puckett said.
Learn more
• To view the entire Hilldale Public Schools reopening plan, go to https://www.hilldale.k12.ok.us/
• Parents or students interested in virtual learning have until July 31 to enroll. Appointments must be set up with the school principals: Elementary, Patti Bilyard, (918) 683-9167; Middle School, Darren Riddle (918) 683-0763; High School, Josh Nixon (918) 683-3253.
