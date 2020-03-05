Hilldale Public Schools will be conducting a pre-school screening for children ages 3 and 4. The test is designed to determine the developmental readiness of pre-school children and will help parents determine the needs of their children before entering school. Hilldale also will conduct a kindergarten screening for the 2020-2021 school year.
Enrollment packets will be taken at this time for 4-year-old Pre-K, Head Start and new kindergarten students. Requirements for enrollment include: two proofs of residence, original birth certificate, current immunization record, CDIB card or Citizenship card for Cherokee Indians. Enrollment packets are available online at www.hilldaleps.org or they will be available at the time of enrollment. You will find the enrollment packet by choosing the Parent Info tab and going to enrollment.
Both screenings and enrollments will be from 8:30-11 a.m. and 12:30-2:30 p.m. March 24-25 at Hilldale Enrollment Center at 313 E. Peak Blvd. All parents are invited and encouraged to attend. Information: Patti Bilyard, (918) 683-9167.
