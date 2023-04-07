Things get unreal when Hilldale High School's Hornet Theater company presents "Reality Show, Greek Gods Edition."
The comedy, set for 6 p.m. Monday at Hilldale Event Center, involves Greek gods and goddesses competing in a reality show to see who can stay on Mount Olympus.
Play director Brittany Willbern said the play parodies TV reality shows, as well as Greek mythology. The Olympians compete in sing-offs, trivia quizzes and a variety of other challenges.
"It's a mash-up of 'Big Brother,' where they get to keep the house," Willbern said. "In this case, they get to keep Mt. Olympus and get to be God."
In "Medusa's Eye," contestants must find an eyeball among a pool of balls.
Val Farmer, who plays Hephaestus, Goddess of the Forge, said there's a bit of romantic intrigue in this competition.
"Hephaestus used to be married to Aphroditus (God of Love), but Aphroditus cheated on her with Ares (Goddess of War)," Val said. "He knows nothing about this alliance that Aphroditus and Ares are in on. Hephaestus heard a challenge. So she's just going full on, trying to find those eyeballs. He ends up finding both of them so Ares and Aphroditus can finish their talk."
Wilbern said Hornet Theater made a few character adjustments, such as making Zeus the Queen of the Gods, Poseidon the Goddess of the Sea and Hero (Hera) the husband of Zeus.
Moira Wright said her character, Zeus, "is kind of washed up."
"Like an old great that's not doing so well anymore," Wright said. "I feel that, in the end Zeus has a lot of character development and kind of mellows out a little bit. It's definitely supposed to be a comedy, and there are plenty of moments that have us laughing, even while we duke it out."
Gracie McGee said she plays Poseidon "like a chill character."
"He's kind of got that 'I kind of don't care, and I also don't know a lot," McGee said. "So it's kind of funny to play him."
Jayden Tapia plays Athena, Goddess of Wisdom.
"My character is almost like me, kind of like the know-it-all nerd," Jayden said. "I decided to give her my own little spin to make her a little more sassy."
She said she's had a lot of fun.
"We goof around a lot in the play," she said. "Ever since I started in the play I made a lot of new friends. It's a good way to get to know people."
People bringing hygiene product donations for Women in Safe Home get $3 off on play admission. Recommended donations include toothbrushes, hair brushes, bath gels, razors, deodorant or shampoo/conditioners.
Willbern said players wanted to give back to the community.
"We're collecting supplies for WISH," she said. "They said what they need most are toiletries, for women to feel like they are taken care of."
If you go
WHAT: "Reality Stars: Greek Gods Edition."
WHO: Hornet Theater Company.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Monday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Hilldale High School Event Center, 300 E. Smith Ferry Road.
ADMISSION: $8, adults; $6, students.
DISCOUNT: $3 off admission with donation of personal hygiene items to Women in Safe Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.