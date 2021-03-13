Hilldale pre-school, Head Start screening, enrollment planned

Hilldale Public Schools will be conducting a pre-school screening for children ages 3 and 4. The test is designed to determine the developmental readiness of pre-school children and will help parents determine the needs of their children before entering school. Hilldale will also conduct a kindergarten screening for the 2021-2022 school year.
Enrollment will be taken at this time for 4 year-old pre-K, Head Start and new kindergarten students. Requirements for enrollment include: two proofs of residence, original birth certificate, current immunization record, CDIB card or citizenship card for Cherokees. Enrollment will be completed at the time of screening.
Both screenings and enrollments will be at Hilldale Enrollment Center, 313 E. Peak Blvd., from 1-6 p.m. March 23, and from 8:30-11 a.m. and 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. March 25. All parents are invited and encouraged to attend. Information: Patti Bilyard, (918) 683-9167.
