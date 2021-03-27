A month-long, all-day summer school could help Hilldale students recover learning or credits lost because of COVID-19, officials said.
"We know that for the past year and nine-week period, since Spring Break 2020, we've had interruptions in learning," Hilldale Superintendent Erik Puckett said. "Even our brightest students are not where they need to be, or could have been, if we had not had this interruption."
The summer school will be 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays from May 24 to June 17.
Puckett said the district had offered half-day summer school in the past. However the pandemic prompted the district to expand the program to a full day.
The school will focus on reading and math, as well as its Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math program. There also will be physical education and art classes, he said.
He said parents can drop their children off as early as 7:45 a.m. and pick them up at 3 p.m. Bus transportation will be provided.
Free breakfast and lunch will be served.
Parents picking up their elementary children Friday afternoon supported the summer school.
"It's a wonderful idea," said Stephanie Kemp. "It will help kids get caught up."
Hilldale Middle School Principal Darren Riddle said teachers and students this year are "trying to play catch-up" to meet objectives they would have met without the pandemic.
"We're trying to balance staying on task, but also trying to prepare for our tests coming up," he said.
Upper level classes will focus on recovering lost credits.
"With the amount of time the kids have missed over the past year and a half, it's going to be a good time for remediation in reading and math," Riddle said.
He said about three or four middle school teachers have signed up to teach summer school.
About 10 elementary teachers, so far, have agreed to teach the summer school, said Elementary Principal Patti Bilyard.
Puckett said he could not estimate how many students will attend.
"Usually we have 100-150 kids school-wide who that do summer school or credit recovery," he said. "We hope we get hundreds of kids wanting to come to summer school, because they need it. And if that amount shows up, we'll figure out how to staff it."
Letters allowing parents to sign their children up will be mailed out soon, he said.
"We hope we have a lot of parents who choose this as an option and let us work with their kids for a four-week period," Puckett said. "We encourage parents to send their children to us. The parents know their kids are where they would be if we did not have the COVID issues."
He said the school cannot require the students to attend summer school.
"All we can do is appeal to parents to bring them to us and help get their kids ready for August," Puckett said.
The 2021-22 school year begins Aug. 19.
If you go
WHAT: Full-day summer school.
WHO: Hilldale students from pre-kindergarten through senior.
WHEN: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, May 24 through June 17.
WHERE: Hilldale Elementary School, 3301 Grandview Park.
