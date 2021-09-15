Hilldale reports student with contraband

A student at Hilldale High School was found in possession of drugs, tobacco, paraphernalia, vaping products and tobacco products on Monday, according to Muskogee police reports.
Hilldale School Superintendent Erik Puckett said the matter involved one student.
We found a student in possession of one of those substances and turned it over to police," he said.
Puckett said that when the school learns a student is in possession of an illegal substance, "we investigate, call the student in."
"If they are found to be in possession of it, we turn them over to the police and the police take it from there. It becomes a police issue," he said. "The police write a citation, give them a report. Obviously, the parent is contacted."
He would not comment on any other disciplinary steps taken.
Underage smoking and vaping is not uncommon, Puckett said.
"We have a lot of kids that are in possession of vapes and tobacco on a regular basis," he said. "And when we find someone in possession of a substance they legally can't have, we turn it over to the police and they are issued a citation."
