Hilldale's Homecoming King and Queen crowned each other, then paused for photos during the pre-game coronation ceremony Friday evening.
The two didn't have much time to tarry after that.
The King, Hornet running-back Eric Virgil, had to get pumped for that night's game against Stilwell, starting within 30 minutes.
The Queen, senior Miley Salmon, also had to be ready for the game, because she is a Hornet team trainer.
"Whenever were out here for games, we give them water, tape up some injuries and stuff like that," she said.
Salmon said she felt good about being crowned queen, though she didn't expect it.
"At the beginning of this whole thing, we really don't do trainers for the ceremony, so it was pretty cool," she said.
Representatives of 23 school organizations, athletic teams and programs lined the football field for the ceremony. Several gowns were deep Hilldale red, while other gown colors included light blue, black, peach, pink, deep blue and white.
Salmon wore a red off-the-shoulder gown she bought at Glory Prom in Vian. She had her hair done at Willow and Jo Salon Studio in Muskogee and she did her own makeup. She had to be ready not only for the evening coronation, but also a Friday afternoon pep assembly.
After the evening coronation, she had to quickly change out of her gown and crown in time for the start of the game.
Virgil didn't have to change his evening wear. Like six other escorts, He wore his football jersey during the coronation ceremony.
Football plays a big role in Virgil's life. He said that after high school, he would like to attend a Division I school on a football scholarship.
"After college, my dream is to go to a league and make my mama proud," he said.
Salmon said that after high school she'd like to attend Northeastern State University and pursue a degree in optometry. She said she also would like to start a "beautiful family."
Hilldale Homecoming
• King and Queen, both Football – Eric Virgil, Miley Salmon
Organization Kings and Queens
• Academic team – Aidan Dillon, Moira Wright
• Band – Gage Finnerty, Lauryn Field
• Baseball/Softball – Joey Myers, Alexis Cramp
• Basketball – Logan Harper, Catelin King
• Cheer – Evan Keefe, Chloe Walker
• Drama – Mason Davis, Chloe Smith
• FCCLA – Gavin William, Kiley Adams
• Golf – Ryder Clayborn, Victoria Wiedel
• Math Club – Finlee Conaway
• National Honor Society – Vann Morphis, Averi White
• Nike – Luke Hoyler, Elyssa Bales
• Robotics – Michael Luther, Izzy Sandiford
• Select Choir – Cole Rogers, Kiarra Guerrero
• Soccer – Alonso Perez, Addesen Glass
• Spanish – Landon Hall, Kali Parson
• Special Olympics – Braden Whitford, Riley Brooks-Carter
• Student Council – Brody Haraway, Olivia Fields
• Teens for Christ – Cam Stout, Gabby Dover
• Track – Jace Walker, Aspen Nunn
• Wresting – Grayson Gaddy, Brionna Davis
• Young Republicans – Jake Bearden, Erin Rogers
