Hilldale schools release schedule pickup dates, times

Hilldale Public Schools released the dates and times for schedule pickup for Hilldale High School and Hilldale Middle School students.

High school seniors and eighth-graders can pick up their schedules from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-6 p.m. July 27. Juniors and seventh-graders can get their schedules between 8 a.m.-noon and 1-6 p.m. July 28, sophomores and sixth-graders from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-6 p.m. July 29 and freshmen from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-6 p.m. July 30.

Chromebooks also will be issued to students at scheduled pickup. A parent's signature, along with a $25 lease payment, will be required to obtain the Chromebook. High school students will be required to pay their $10 class dues before a schedule will be released.

Classes are set to begin Aug. 12. Information: High school, (918) 683-3253 or the middle school, (918) 683-0763.

