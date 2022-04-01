Hilldale student a finalist for $20,000 scholarship

Hilldale High School senior Jaxon Wicks will go to Washington, D.C., this month to vie for a $20,000 scholarship.
Wicks is one of 25 finalists for a National Honor Society Scholarship. He received an expense-paid trip to Washington where the winner will be announced at a gala.
“It is a great honor to be chosen for this award," Wicks said. "I have worked very hard to not only become the best me I can be, but I feel I have served my school, community, state, and those around me to the best of my ability for as long as I have been able to."
He said he appreciates being recognized for his efforts. He said he feels proud to help put Muskogee on the map.
"For so long, the youth of Muskogee has been told that we never get chosen for anything, that our efforts will end in vain, and we are wasting our time, but it’s just not true," he said. "Muskogee has so many things to be proud of and we are just starting to realize how much potential we really have.”
Wicks received $5,625 for being chosen as a finalist, said Hilldale NHS sponsor Laurel Holt.
To earn the scholarship, Wicks submitted a resume, documentation of his grades, school activities and community involvement. He also had to write a short essay about the four pillars of the National Honor Society: Scholarship, leadership, service, character. Entrants must have a grade point average of 3.8 or higher.
Wicks has been a student leader throughout high school. He has been student body president since his junior year, and served in smaller positions before then. He has been president of Teen Republicans and Teens for Christ, as well as a member of NIKE and the Math Club. He also has served as senate page for State. Sen. Dewayne Pemberton. Wicks is a recent graduate of Muskogee Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership program and is on the Teen Ambassador board for Fostering Hope. He is active at Boulevard Christian Church.
Holt said Wicks is one of the most driven and well-rounded students she's ever known.
“He truly cares for this school, community, and city, and he will continue to do so for many years to come because that is what makes him different. It’s been his mission to be involved and make a difference in all aspects of his life, and he truly has his foot in every door— helping, changing, communicating — doing whatever it is that he can to positively impact people and their environment," she said.
Holt said she and Wicks leave for Washington on April 23.
"The organization has so graciously created an entire Trailblazing Leadership weekend for advisers and scholarship finalists to enjoy, all expenses paid," Holt said. "Hopefully, we will be coming back to Oklahoma with great news of his continued success."
