Hilldale Public Schools English language coordinator Jessica Gaylor was honored as Hilldale Teacher of the Year for a school creation she helped create.
Elementary Principal Patti Bilyard said Gaylor taught third grade for many years, then saw a need to help students who speak English as a second language.
"On her own, she went back and got that certification," Bilyard said. "We did not have a position for that. As the years progressed, she transitioned over and now works with our English language learners. She works with all sites because she works at the middle school and high school, also."
Bilyard and other Hilldale school officials surprised Gaylor with a floral and balloon bouquet on Tuesday.
A 2003 Hilldale High graduate, Gaylor has taught at Hilldale for 15 years.
"I like to be able to give back to the community that taught me," she said. "And it's nice to have that connection with the families and the leaders in our school."
That community extends to those who speak another language.
“The main goal is to make sure that we’re providing an equitable education for these students and to make sure their families are able to be involved in school,” she said. "We want to make sure education is available to every student, no matter their cultural background, their linguistic background and to let them know we want them to be successful.”
She said most of the children have parents or grandparents who are immigrants.
“We have seen a great improvement in students who exit services,” she said. “I’ve also been trying to create ways for bilingualism to be seen in a positive light.”
The teacher hosts a yearly language fair for the elementary, as well as a monthly bilingual book club in which a Spanish speaker reads to students. Students take home a book in their language, read it to their parents, then fill out a book report.
"It’s ways to promote literacy skills in their home language," Gaylor said. “Research shows that when students have a strong foundation in literacy in their first language, it’s going to help them acquire skills in English faster."
Gaylor said she always loved learning about other cultures and languages.
“I just want immigrant families to know their students are welcome at school,” she said. “I was saddened by some of the rhetoric I hear sometimes by people to immigrants. I felt this would be a practical way to help and decrease the stigmatization that’s sometimes placed on these students.”
NAME: Jessica Gaylor.
AGE: 38.
HOMETOWN: Muskogee.
EDUCATION: Hilldale Schools, class of 2003; Bachelor’s in early childhood education from Northeastern State University; Master’s in Curriculum and Instruction, with Emphasis on English as a second language, Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
