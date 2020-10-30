Hannah Cawthon didn't wait for anyone to crown her Muskogee High School 2020 Fall Homecoming Queen on Friday evening.
Instead, Cawthon took the tiara from a red pillow and adjusted it on her head.
"They made us crown ourselves because of COVID," she explained.
The self-coronation wasn't the only change affecting the annual coronation ceremony.
This year's ceremony was just that. No football game. No waiting until halftime. No packed bleachers.
No kiss from the Homecoming King, Senecca Collins Jr. The two stood, safely distanced from each other until they were encouraged to pose together for photos.
Friday's Homecoming football game against Booker T. Washington High School was canceled, along with the rest of the varsity season, out of concern for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Cawthon represented the Rougher softball team. Collins represented Rougher football
Collins, who plays cornerback for the Roughers, said he was very sad about not being able to play football Friday.
"I was disappointed, I was mad, I felt every emotion," he said. "It was exciting, being King. It made up for it."
He said having the ceremony, even without the football game was good.
"It's good having Muskogee and the community support me," Collins said, holding a wooden scepter he was given for the coronation.
Collins wore a black tuxedo with a blue vest and tie. He said he would have had to wear his football uniform had the ceremony been held during the game's halftime.
"I would not have been able to change that fast," he said.
Cawthon said it was "disappointing that the boys weren't able to play."
"Normally, it's a tradition in football," she said. "You play and do the homecoming."
However, she said,"it was nice that they still did it."
She said she woke up really Friday early to do her makeup and hair.
Cawthon, who played left field this season, said the team didn't have a great season.
"But, under the circumstances, I think we did okay," she said.
Cawthon, a member of MHS Leadership Class, said she plans to go on to college and pursue a dental career.
Collins is a member of the MHS Leadership Class. He said he plans to attend college for athletics and become a dental hygienist.
The ceremony involved 30 students — two each representing MHS clubs, teams or programs — escorted along the 50 yard line. Friends and family members, nearly all wearing face masks, cheered from one section of the bleachers.
