Homecoming coronation to be virtual event

Muskogee High School’s 2020 Homecoming Queen coronation will continue, despite cancelation of Friday’s Rougher football game.
The coronation, at 6 p.m. Friday at Indian Bowl Stadium, 402 N. S St., will be livestreamed on Muskogee Public Schools’ Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/MuskogeeSchools. It also can be seen on the YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4krIX6VN-LcDFrZly0qJWw.
Queen candidates and escorts will represent 15 MHS organizations and groups at the coronation.
Muskogee Public Schools Marketing and Communications Director Steve Braun said all visitors must wear face masks. Those attending are encouraged to remain socially distanced.
“Seating will be open so families can be there,” Braun said. “Others can attend, but we ask for social distancing. Masks required.”
