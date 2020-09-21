Concern about spreading COVID-19 has put the brakes on Fort Gibson's homecoming parade through downtown Fort Gibson.
However Fort Gibson High School's All-School Homecoming Queen Coronation will go on at 6:15 p.m. Friday. The Fort Gibson Tigers football game will follow at 7 p.m.
"Implementing procedures to effectively mitigate the spread of COVID-19 have definitely altered our homecoming festivities," Fort Gibson High School Principal Ben Pemberton said. "Due to the fact that we must socially distance our students and staff to the greatest extent possible, we have decided not to have our traditional homecoming parade."
Pemberton said past parades involved about 30 floats winding their way through Fort Gibson. An all-school pep assembly would follow inside Harrison Field House.
The school will have its afternoon ceremony 1:30 p.m. Friday at the football stadium, he said.
The ceremony will feature a mini-parade around the stadium track, Pemberton said.
Each high school class — freshman, sophomore, junior, senior — will have a small float consisting of a Gator utility vehicle pulling a decorated trailer, no larger than eight feet. The procession also will feature the band, football team, then the cheerleaders.
"Then the students will join their respective classes in the stands," he said.
High school, middle school, Intermediate Elementary and Early Learning Center students will have designated spaces around the stadium.
Parents of the homecoming court will sit in the center section of the home bleachers, he said.
"These seating arrangements will allow us to socially distance students and staff to the greatest extent possible in an open air environment," Pemberton said.
If you go
WHAT: Fort Gibson High School All School Homecoming Queen Coronation.
WHEN: 6:15 p.m. Friday. Royalty lineup at 6 p.m.
WHERE: Fort Gibson football stadium.
HOMECOMING ROYALTY
Academic Team: Maddie Bethel, Gabriel Berres.
Band:Pei Thompson, Nathan Jones.
Baseball: Nia Polzin, Brody Rainbolt.
Basketball: Kynzi London, Caden Dennis.
Cheerleading: Kali Gleissner, Dasen Shelton.
Bass Club: Sadie Allen, Brett Boulter.
Book Club: Keely Bass, Hunter Harris.
Cross Country: Lexie Foutch, Caden Goss.
Excel: Carson Willis, Carson Smith.
Fast Pitch: Abbye Porterfield, Mason Bolles.
FCCLA: Hailey Robbins, Cameron Dornan.
FFA: Koie Nail, Josh Yoder.
Football: Hannah Neafus, Morice Ford.
Golf: Zoey Fast, Trent Downey.
History: Sonrisa Bebo, William Briley.
ICTC: Olivia Melton, Noah Harris.
NASA: Lettie Robinson, Coleman Patterson.
NHS: Carlie Jones, Randall Pruitt.
Robotics: Carlee Fugate, Noah Carter.
Select Choir: Cheyenne Drake, Ashley Geral Brown.
Slow Pitch: Baleigh James, Paul Williams.
Soccer: Albany Adair, Rylee Davis.
Spanish Club: Amber Lawson, Jaxon Perdue.
Special Olympics: Madelyn Cook, Dalton Reed.
Student Council: Lydia Stinson, Max Wicks.
Swim Team: Haylee Schapp, Dalton Ross.
Tiger Theater: Kendall Beshears, Kinley Wilson.
Track: Mikayla Scott, Jakob West-Coy.
Winter Guard: Ona Reed, Christian Wood.
Wrestling: Maddi Alexander, Deven Woodworth.
Yearbook: Baylee Hare, Kaden Taylor.
Crown Bearer & Flower Girl: Harper Deatherage, Clay West.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.