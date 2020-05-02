Micah Spena watches for teachable moments for her 4-year-old son.
"This morning I noticed my son got out all of these bins of different sizes. Yesterday, his math lesson was about large and small," Spena said. "So I said 'could you put those in order from largest to smallest. It's not falling on him that 'that's something I've been learning.' To him, it's play."
Spena, who teaches music at Pershing Elementary, said parents teaching their children at at home should take advantage of teachable moments.
School closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic are turning parents into educators.
Parents who homeschool their children know what that's like.
Sarah Ashwood Blackwell homeschools her children, ages 4, 6 and 8.
"My first bit of advice is to have a lot of patience with yourself and your kids," she said. "This is not something they're prepared for. It's a huge change for everyone."
Blackwell said a benefit of home schooling is not having the same schedule as public schools.
"Your child might get their work done in two or three hours, or you might need to break it up into different blocks of time," she said. "You have a lot of flexibility. You don't feel you have to make your child work from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m."
She said she's pretty flexible with her children, while other homeschoolers are more strict.
"It really depends on the child and how they're doing," she said. "I have found with my kids that if they're frustrated with a concept to let them take a break. Play outside. Run some energy off."
Homeschooling parent Jennifer Crotty said children do need a schedule, as well as "lots of breaks, lots of conversation about what's happening."
"Make life as normal as possible in this time," she said. "Given the situation, I would say your challenges are going to be that these children are grieving because this is so unusual."
Crotty said her two homeschooled children, both college age, got up at the same time every morning.
"We got dressed. We had a school room. We had a dedicated space where we did our work each day," she said. "That's what worked for us. We'd learn math at the same time, English at the same time. Some of the harder subjects, like math, we did early, when we were freshest. Then, when we were tired, we would read — those things that are maybe more relaxing."
Area school teachers also have advice.
Fort Gibson High School English teacher Sheri Godwin said parents and students should keep in close contact with their teachers and the online grade book.
"I know with my students, the ones who are self-motivated, they go along with no problems at all," she said. "The ones who are not self-motivated, and their parents work outside the home at this time, they just need to stay in close contact with what the teacher has assigned."
She said teachers are keeping "office hours," making themselves available to help parents and students.
Godwin advises keeping a schedule, especially if children are not self-motivated.
"If they're not on a schedule, they're just going to procrastinate and put it off," she said.
Spena said balancing activities also helps non-motivated children.
"If you can just figure out a way that makes your child tick," she said.
Spena said her biggest challenge has been teaching Jacob and keeping her school "office hours" from 9 a.m. to noon.
"At first we attempted to do both at the same time, and that didn't work," she said. "Then we attempted to do it before office hours. And my son wakes up with his own ideas of what he wants to do that day. That didn't work either."
So, she chose to teach her son for 45 minutes each afternoon.
"We'd split it up to where we'd work some kind of project for 15 minutes, then work on reading skills and math skills for 15 minutes," she said.
Spena said she is teaching Jacob blended sounds, such as "ee," and sight words, such as "the."
The boy's mood dictates how long she teaches.
"Yesterday, I bribed him with 'we go inside and we draw our favorite weather, then we go outside and I'll push you in the swing a little bit, then we'll go inside and work on reading a little bit," she said.
