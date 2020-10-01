Hometown 'Idol' helps alma mater update technology

A $100,000 donation from country music star Carrie Underwood could help Checotah students with distance learning.
Underwood donated the money to Checotah Public Schools for Chromebook laptop purchases and other technology. The donation was made through her C.A.T.S. (Checotah Animal, Town, School) Foundation.
"Carrie has always been very generous to the schools," Checotah School Superintendent Monte Madewell said. "Her foundation has always supported Checotah. I really appreciate the fact that she continues to give."
Underwood discussed the grant during a recent appearance on the Today Show.
"This year has been totally tough on so many levels," Underwood said. "Schools need Chromebooks because they don't know what's going to happen with the pandemic."
Madewell said the grant funded the district's purchase of 400 Chromebooks, which recently arrived.
"We now have Chromebooks for every grade from third through 12th grade," he said. "We ordered tablet computers for pre-K through second grade — they haven't come in yet."
Madewell said the district's goal is to get a Chromebook laptop or tablet for each of its 1,400 students. He said the district drew from its general fund to buy other laptops.
Concerns about COVID-19 and community spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease, prompted the move in March from classrooms to distance learning at school districts across the nation. Transitioning back to schools this fall has been hindered by the high rate of new cases and positivity rates for testing, which the White House Coronavirus Task Force reports are among the highest in the nation.
Madewell said about 300 Checotah students use blended-distance learning through Google Classroom or rely on all-virtual instruction through the Edgenuity online curriculum. Google Classroom, he said, enables students to interact live during a class.
Checotah High School Principal Jennifer Campbell said Google Classroom helps "bridge the gap between our traditional learners and our distance learners."
"Without the Chromebooks we would not have that capability," she said.
Funding from a federal CARES Act grant, designed partly to help schools adapt to COVID-19, helped offset cuts to state aid, Madewell said. But there was not enough money to pay for the technology required for virtual instruction.
Madewell said even with updated technology, there are many students enrolled in the district whose families confront connectivity problems.
"Our district is the second- or third-largest district in the state," by area, Madewell said, citing an area that encompasses 291 square miles. "And there are areas in our district where it is difficult to get reception — we're trying to find ways to where everyone in the district can connect one way or the other."
He said the district is working with Cross Telephone and Lake Region Electric Cooperative to connect families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.