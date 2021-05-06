Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.