Muskogee Public Schools honored a lifelong learner and students devoting their lives to learning at the Superintendent's Honors Banquet, held Thursday night at Muskogee Civic Center.
The banquet honored top students in each class, from fourth through 12th grade, as well as teachers of the year at each school.
Early Childhood Center teacher Jana Dunlap was chosen MPS Teacher of the Year.
ECC Principal Malinda Lindsey called Dunlap a "lifelong learner."
"She continuously improves her craft by studying and learning more," Lindsey said. "She's a leader in the building. She spent more than 30 years teaching and most of them have been at Muskogee Public Schools."
Dunlap said she's shocked and humbled to be honored.
"In the past, I've been on the other side of the committee to select the teacher of the year, so I know there are amazing teachers in this district," she said.
MPS Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall said teachers, parents and students faced numerous challenges over the past few years. They included massive area flooding in May 2019, days of snow and sub-freezing temperatures in February 2021 and the COVID-19 pandemic that's disrupted learning since March 2020.
"Our students, who were used to the structure of bell schedules, saw the days flipped upside-down at times," Mendenhall said. "Whether they were quarantined due to close contact or moved to distance learning, our students and families have been patient and really shown grace in the different decisions."
The COVID-19 pandemic made the past year especially challenging, said eighth-grader Brianna Bryson, who spent five years at the top of her class.
"It was really hard with all the virtual learning," Brianna said about having class via computer at times. "It was hard to keep up with all the virtual."
Her mother, Jessica Gibson, said Brianna "has always been very gifted growing up."
"She's always been self-disciplined, so I think that has a lot to do with it," Gibson said.
Tony Goetz Elementary fourth-grader Julian Warner said he had to concentrate and listen to his teachers.
"It was very hard to get through the tests and stuff, so I really had to concentrate on everything," Julian said. "But I got here, but I sometimes didn't think I was going to make it."
Muskogee High School senior German Ordaz said Advanced Placement classes helped him raise his grade point average.
German's mother, Omara Griffin, said he is "self-learning, self-taught."
"He did everything himself," she said. "He keeps up with everything."
MHS senior Aspen Stewart said she's been to two previous honor banquets.
"It's a little bit different this year with COVID happening and social distancing, but I'm just as happy to be here," she said. "Setting a time schedule for myself has really helped get my work done and stay focused when there's other things, such as athletics."
Muskogee Public Schools Academic Honorees
6th Grade Academy — London Cherry, Trenton McGriff, Brighton Davis.
7-8 Grade Academy — Christopher Daniels, Doc Gatlin Estes, John Gilliam, Gabriela Jacobo, Lizbeth Mata-Leija, Ari Ohley, Alex Rogers, Emerson Toney, Daniela Ugalde, Brianna Bryson, Kye Carter, Raegan Essex, Mia Gonzales, Goldyn Johnson, Trinity Knott, Addison Moffett, Moriah Nicholson, Gabriel Quemado, Brylen Sherbourne, Wyatt Stephens, Alexis Vallejo Lopez.
New Tech @ Cherokee Elementary — Tayla Newton, Lexi Armstrong, Tylor Onjiko Brown, Derell Kevin Mayfield, Layla Michael-Latrice Bunch, Elizabeth Rose Jackson, Allison McKenzie, Landon Brown.
Creek Elementary — Jaide Butler, Blaze Havens, Riot Jenkins, Rosilynd Mason, Brygette Riley-Johns, Jeremiah Scroggins, Lynwood Wade, Aubrey Arias, Cailey Henson, Aidan Moore, Blake Williams.
Irving Elementary — Rozeyah Henry, Ana Belmonte, Jewels Brower, Christina Castro, Vincent Escalante, Kassidy Jones, Aleena Rose, Amelia McKinney.
Muskogee High School — Hollie Courtney, Landren Martin, Phat Nguyen, Klair Bradley, Annabelle Czaruk Alexis Dansby, Lyndsey Eckerson, Ryan Fullerton, Kathryn Hewitt, Jax McCutcheon, Klaire Newell, Jack Richardson, Joshua Daly, Abigail Mix, Phuong Nguyen, German Ordaz, Aspen Stewart, Raney Sumpte.
Pershing Elementary — Ra'Shaun Puckett, Xavier Sherow, Edward Jones, Jonathan Mariano, Kindrie McCoin, Ariel Rodriguez.
Sadler Arts Academy — Jacob Hitt, Malea Gaulden, Eli Shelby, Jack King, Rebecca Orcutt, Hadleigh Davis, Aaron Meinershagen, Miley McVey, Ella Strickland, Morgan Johnson, Miles Nelson, Charlie Rosson.
Tony Goetz Elementary — Julian Warner, Nyah Adair, Luke Hall, Nate Adair.
Whittier Elementary — Isabel Barnes, Bryan Maiorino; Ivan Yahuitl; Montez Logan.
2021 Site Educators of the Year
Donna Cochran - Pershing Elementary
Maria Cruz - Irving Elementary
Jana Dunlap - Early Childhood Center
Nicole Frazier - Sadler Arts Academy
Susan Garland - 6th Grade Academy
Jennifer Hunter - Tony Goetz Elementary
Emily Lewis - 7th & 8th Grade Academy
Nowana Nolan - Creek Elementary
Jack Reavis - Muskogee High School
Klaire Starkey - Whittier Elementary
Dustin Tatham - Rougher Alternative Academy
Gena Whitaker - New Tech @ Cherokee Elementary
