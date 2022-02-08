HorseChief wins Seat 4 on Muskogee School Board

Former Early Childhood Center Principal Debra HorseChief says she feels blessed that most voters chose her for Muskogee Board of Education, Seat 4.
"I'm looking forward to continuing to work for the kids," HorseChief said Tuesday night. "I've always been about the children. I'm just happy to be here to support the teachers and staff and district. I'm just ready to give my time to continue to work for Muskogee Public Schools."
According to unofficial results from the Muskogee County Election Board, HorseChief received 1,739 votes, or 54.16% of the results, enough to avoid an April runoff. The election was for the remaining two years of an unexpired term.
Incumbent seat holder, former Muskogee Police Chief Rex Eskridge, received 859 votes, or 26.75%.
Wayne Divelbiss, a territory sales manager, received 613 votes, or 19.09%.
HorseChief said Muskogee School Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall called to congratulate her and asked to visit with her this week.
She said her supporters were awesome and wonderful.
"They came out in full force and showed up at the polls," she said. "I was on different corners and they'd be honking their horns saying, 'I voted for you Ms. HorseChief.'"
In Porum, Charles Young and Lauren Barnes are to face each other in an April 5 runoff for Porum Board of Education, Seat 2. They were the top vote-getters in the three-person race. However, neither got more than 50 percent.
Young received 39 votes, or 41.05%. Barnes received 41 votes, or 43.16%.
Robin Rock received 15 votes, or 15.79%.
Tahlequah voters gave overwhelming support for bond issues for new buildings, renovations, technology and transportation.
Tahlequah Proposition 1 called for approval of a $16.1 million bond issue that included a new indoor athletic facility, renovations at Greenwood Elementary, renovations at Cherokee Elementary, renovations of high school restrooms, renovations of school classrooms, new track turf technology upgrades and new school vehicles.
It passed with 539 votes, or 85.83%, in favor; and 89 votes, or 14.17%, opposed.
Tahlequah Proposition 2 called for $450,000 for student transportation.
It passed with the same results: 539 votes, or 85.83 percent, in favor; and 89 votes, or 14.17 percent, opposed.
