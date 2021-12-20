Fort Gibson Middle School eighth-grader Sinda Huckbay said being American is her identity.
"A lot of people have served in wars, they have more passion for America," she said. "I feel that every American should have that."
Sinda wrote an essay expressing such sentiments for the Veterans of Foreign Wars Patriot's Pen contest.
Her essay placed first in the VFW Post 474 contest, as well as the district contest, which encompasses the Muskogee area, Henryetta, McAlester and Eufaula. She received $100 for winning district and could advance to the state contest this April.
VFW hosts the essay contest for sixth through eighth grades to encourage youth to examine American history and society. State winners receive at least $500, and national winners receive $5,000.
This year's theme is "How Can I be a Good American."
Representatives with the VFW Post 474 Auxiliary presented three Fort Gibson students with checks and certificates on Thursday.
Sinda said she was surprised to win. She said she plans to use her prize money for history-related items.
"I like to talk about history a lot," she said, adding that her grandparents and uncles were veterans.
Sinda's mother, Joy Huckbay, said she's very proud.
"I know how hard she worked on it, and for the time she took on it," Huckbay said.
Post second-place winner Kate West received $50. She said she was surprised to place.
"I didn't even thing I would do very good," Kate said. "I mainly focused on myself, and how I could be as an American — a good American."
She said such efforts include focusing on improving herself to help others.
Carlee Scott received $25 for placing third. She said she's glad and thankful she had won.
History teacher Tim Hogan was named Post 474 and District Teacher of the Year. He receives $100 and could advance to the state contest.
Hogan said being honored is exciting and fun.
"I wasn't expecting it," he said. "We're just excited to be a part of this. It's really just exciting."
VFW Post 474 Auxiliary President Sandi Stafford said the winning essay best addressed patriotism.
There are ways to show patriotism, she said.
"Stand up for the flag, be quiet, this is why we do Pledge of Allegiance," she said. "You might be at a concert, you might be at a football game and you see kids acting up, and you might be the one that says 'would you please be quiet.'"
