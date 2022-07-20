Huffer to retire for the second time

Muskogee Public Schools will honor Fine Arts Director Jerry Huffer this week on his retirement — the second time around.
"I was able to slip out the first round without them knowing it. I left mid-summer on purpose," Huffer remarked. "But I wasn't so lucky this time. I tried to slip out again (unnoticed), but they wouldn't do it."
A retirement reception for Huffer will be at 6 p.m. Thursday in the band room of 8th and 9th Grade Academy at Alice Robertson. The band room is named Huffer Hall in honor of Muskogee's longtime music man.
"Jerry Huffer stands in a class of his own," said Muskogee Schools Superintendent Jarod Mendenhall. "Joining Muskogee Public Schools in 1968 as the director of bands, Mr. Huffer has made a lasting impact on countless young lives throughout his tenure. His influence will be forever marked in Huffer Hall in the Alice Robertson school building."
Huffer first retired from Muskogee Public Schools in 1987 after nearly 20 years. At the time, he was band director at Alice Robertson Junior High. Huffer taught band for 10 years at Clinton and Garber before coming to Muskogee.
He returned to MPS in 2012 as music supervisor after then-superintendent Mike Garde asked him to come back and rebuild the programs.
"The choral and instrumental music programs had gotten pretty low in quantity and quality," Huffer said. "I told him I'd come back for a couple of years, and this is 10 years later. We changed the staff at the local level, brought in some outstanding teachers."
Former Muskogee High Band Director Bruce Thompson said Huffer "was instrumental in his ideas to get this program restarted."
"For 25 to 30 years, it wasn't doing a lot. It was floundering," Thompson said. "He was instrumental in putting in the right staff in the right positions to reestablish the program."
Thompson said Huffer helped make sure beginning band students had instruments with help from funds raised by the Muskogee Community Band, which he led for years.
Steve Wiles, band director at the 6th and 7th Grade Academy, said Huffer had an immense impact.
"He has been so wonderful to build and help build the programs over the decades," Wiles said. "By starting the alumni band association, he has secured grant money for the program, which has really benefited the band students greatly. Without his work, many students would not have been able to have had the opportunity to be in the band program."
Huffer said Muskogee now has the best choral program it has ever had, and the marching band size had doubled in eight years.
"In the late 1960s and 70s, I was marching 275 kids," he said, adding that the band was down to 65 when he returned in 2012.
The band was up to 175 members in 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
Huffer said he hopes he brought energy back to the music program.
"Football coaches will always tell you a lot of kids will stay in high school because they're in football, or they'll stay in high school because they're in band or choir," he said. "I've always believed you want to play your instruments their entire life."
If you go
WHAT: Retirement reception for Jerry Huffer.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday.
WHERE: New band room, Huffer Hall, 8th and 9th Grade Academy at Alice Robertson, 402 N. S St.
