ICTC announces National Technical Honor Society inductions

Indian Capital Technology Center's Muskogee Campus Director Greg Phares said 84 students have been inducted into the National Technical Honor Society for 2021.
New NTHS members are: Chelsey Arney, Kelsey Arney, T.J. Ashwood, Kristin Ballinger, Kristen Barnett, Destiny Bechtold, Brennen Berry, Robert Blan, Cynsere Boyd, Mea Brannon, Xavier Broadnax, Alexis Brown, Aubrey Bruce, Ryan Burgess, Angela Capilla, Michael Carlton, Jessie Carpenter, Austin Carter, Jackson Cartwright, Conner Cash, Ashton Cruse, Hahnna David, Ethan Davis, Jadan Dornan, Kory Dotson, Eaglebear Eastman, Yajaira Eligio, Gracie Fallis, Carlee Fugate, Matthew Gaither, Heavyn Gibson, Noemi Gonzalez, Emily Goosman, Guadalupe Gutierrez, Kimber Hall, Kayleyona Hernandez, Angela Hood, Eboni Hughes, Hannah Hyslope, Nakita Ingram, Leah Jameson, Alli Jennings, Makayla Johnson, Hunter-Denise Johnson, Hailey Johnson, James Kemble, Samantha Kingsley, Karly Largent, Miguel Leon, Kellcee Martin, Trenton Miller, Logan Milligan, Jaliyah Mitchell, Amelia Murphy, Olivia Navarro, Dana Noble, Ciara Noe, Taetum Oliver, Marlen Ortiz, Cody Phillips, Taylor Ragsdale, Abigael Reheard, Samantha Reyes, Korbi Rodgers, Chloe Rowley, Lakota Sales, Sidnei Schell, Daphne Simmons, Skyelar Simpson, Payton Smith, Anna Speers, Madison Stubblefield, Breylon Swope, Shayla Thomas, Rebecca Todd, Halle Triplett, Corey Trotter, Ximena Ugalde, Trinity Vogt, Allison Wasson, Aislynn Weichselbaum, Katie Welch, Hannah Williams, Emily Zbavitel.
The National Technical Honor Society recognizes and honors outstanding student achievement in career and technical education and promotes educational excellence. Students must satisfy all of the following criteria to be eligible for this prestigious honor: Have an “A” grade average, have no more than three unexcused absences during a semester, be a member of a Career Tech Student Organization and be recommended by his or her Instructor.
The National Technical Honor Society serves approximately 100,000 active members and nearly a million since its inception in 1984. Over $250,000 in scholarships is awarded annually to its members. NTHS honors the achievements of top CTE students, provides scholarships to encourage the pursuit of higher education, and cultivates excellence in today’s highly competitive, skilled workforce. Indian Capital Technology Center is one of 29 Oklahoma technology centers that develop students for success in the workplace by providing career and technical training and preparing students for advanced educational opportunities.
