ICTC honors teachers of the year with luncheon

Area teachers recently honored at Indian Capital Technology Center are, front row, from left: Taylor Deatherage, Natalie Sharp, Shelley Self, Misty Pendley, Tanya Weston, and Nate Yarbrough. Back row, from left: Kari Cunningham, Shawn Dixon, Jana Ross, Mary McElhaney, Charemon Jenkins, Jana Dunlap, and Ralph Ayers. Not Pictured: Sheila Kizzia, Ali Sanders, and Chris McBeath.

 ANESA HOOPER/ Submitted

Indian Capital Technology Center hosted the Muskogee District Teachers of the Year Recognition Luncheon in the Perry Conference Center Oct. 27 honoring the 2020-2021 teachers of the year throughout the ICTC-Muskogee service area.

This event is hosted at every ICTC campus each year and honors teachers of the year from all partner schools in the ICTC district. Teachers and administrators are treated to a catered meal and this is followed by a short program where the teachers of the year receive a certificate of achievement and a gift of appreciation from the ICTC district.

This year’s honorees at the ICTC-Muskogee recognition luncheon included: Shawn Dixon, Bacone College; Sheila Kizzia, Braggs; Chris McBeath, Connors State College; Shelley Self, Coweta; Taylor Deatherage, Fort Gibson; Kari Cunningham, Gore; Nate Yarbrough, Hilldale; Natalie Sharp and Michelle Stephens, ICTC; Jana Dunlap, Muskogee; Jana Ross, Oklahoma School for the Blind; Misty Pendley, Oktaha; Tanya Weston, Porum; Mary McElhaney, Warner Elementary; Charemon Jenkins, Warner Jr. High; Ralph Ayers, Warner High School and Ali Sanders, Webbers Falls.

“On behalf of Indian Capital Technology Center, I want to congratulate these outstanding educators for the great job they are doing to teach our students in Muskogee and the surrounding areas," said ICTC Superintendent Tony Pivec.  "They have one of the most important jobs there is in ensuring our students have the best education possible. We appreciate what you are doing.” 

