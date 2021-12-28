ICTC hosts Practical Nursing graduation

Indian Capital Technology Center held its Practical Nursing graduation ceremony in the Perry Conference Center of the Muskogee campus on Dec. 16. Completion certificates were awarded to nine students who completed the Practical Nursing program.
Students who were recognized include: Emily Goosman, Breonna Hurd, Trenton Miller, Savanna Overton, Ashlyn Pense, Lluvia Perez, Cole Stephenson, Libbie Tramel, and Charlsie Whittmore.
Students enrolled in this career major experience challenging coursework with relevant clinical instruction in a variety of clinical areas. Students work with physicians and nurses in a clinical environment. The ICTC Practical Nursing curriculum guides the student to utilize critical thinking skills to provide quality patient care.
The ICTC PN program is accredited by the Oklahoma Board of Nursing. Upon successful completion, students are prepared for the National Council for Licensure Exams (NCLEX) and immediate employment. For more information about the ICTC Practical Nursing program: www.ictech.edu.
