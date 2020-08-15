ICTC prepared for different levels of COVID-19 responses

Indian Capital Technology Center instructor Shannon Barnes says he's preparing his drafting and design class to go virtual, in case COVID-19 worsens this year.
"Career Tech, our main focus is hands-on skills. We are very tactile," he said. "We may have to work out where we're going to bring in only a few students at a time, rotate so we can social distance and take precautions to put safety first."
ICTC will open its campuses at on different dates this month. Adult health care classes began earlier this week.
ICTC Superintendent Tony Pivec said the school was prepared to start its high school programs earlier in August.
"But when our partner schools started pushing back, we tried our best to be in concert with them," he said. "Many of them ride the bus to school, and we pick them up from their high schools."
Pivec said ICTC released five "levels" for having classes while the COVID-19 pandemic remains.
Level 1 is Traditional, which includes normal classroom teaching without extra safety precautions.
"This year is going to be anything but normal," Pivec said.
Level 2, which ICTC is in now, involves normal classroom teaching with extra safety measures.
Anyone entering an ICTC building must get a temperature check, wear a mask and fill out a form stating whether they have a fever, have been diagnosed with COVID-19, if they have been in contact with anyone with COVID-19, if they have a cough, shortness or breath or other COVID-19 symptoms.
Some lab settings, such as welding, have their own protective gear, Pivec said.
"For the most part, we'll be wearing masks when others are present," he said. "We've been using that safety protocol all summer."
Level 3 will alternate classroom and lab settings between first-year and second-year students.
"Part of the time the first-year students will be in the classroom, half the time, they'll be in the lab setting," Pivec said. "The second year students will be the reverse."
Level 4 would would have first-year and second-year students come to school on alternating days and learn at home every other day.
"That keeps that first-year and second-year split, and it allows us to shrink the size of the classes and give us greater spacing," Pivec said.
Level 5 would go virtual for classroom learning. Five students would go to onsite lab classes on rotating days. Pivec said lab classes are usually 18-22 students.
"So, at least once a week, students would get lab time," he said.
ICTC could move a campus, or even a even a program, to a different level, depending on whether COVID-19 conditions get better or worse.
"Our students come for one program, so we're able to self-contain our programs," he said. "We could have a COVID situation with a carpentry class, but because we're self contained and we don't have passing in the hallways, it more than likely will not affect the other programs."
Common areas, such as dining areas, will be closed, Pivec said, adding that breaks will be staggered in five minute increments. Students get the food and eat in the classrooms, he said.
Barnes said his online material would be the same as what he teaches in the classroom.
"I think all of us are migrating as much as possible to virtual learning, to online," Barnes said. "We still don't know how that's going to fully affect us in the classroom. We're moving a lot of our curriculum, our resources, our material online."
Barnes said his classroom has had social distancing for a long time.
"Our desks were five to six feet apart already," he said, showing how students have their own cubicles with dividers in between.
He said he'll make sure students keep their cubicles safe and clean.
"One of the many things we teach our students is life skills, preparing them not only for the workforce, but for life," Barnes said. "We're going to allow them to take personal responsibility in their workplaces for hygiene, taking as many precautions as possible, wiping down our surfaces, making sure they're sanitized. We're going to do that on a regular basis."
Campus opening dates
• Stilwell: Monday.
• Muskogee: Thursday.
• Tahlequah and Sallisaw: Aug. 24.
The complete Indian Capital Technology Center Return to School Guide can be accessed at http://www.ictctech.com/
