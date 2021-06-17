ICTC program gets a boost

Indian Capital Technology Center has boosted the Oklahoma Procurement Technical Assistance Center (OkPTAC) program to serve the ICTC district's seven-county area.
"With the addition of a second PTAC coordinator, ICTC can better serve our community by offering the vital resources and services needed," said Superintendent Tony Pivec.
The mission of the OkPTAC is to provide marketing and technical assistance to Oklahoma businesses interested in selling products and services to the federal, state, local, and tribal governments. The primary purpose of OkPTAC is to create jobs and expand the economy by providing valuable resources to Oklahoma businesses. The OkPTAC program is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the Defense Logistics Agency and the Oklahoma Department of CareerTech.
Services offered include a daily computerized opportunity match; personal consulting in marketing and contracting; proposal reviews; competitive intelligence; and SAM registration, plus other resources. PTAC is a no-cost confidential resource for any Oklahoma business that is pursuing government contracts.
"We have two superstar OkPTAC coordinators that will do great things for our customers, clients, and the ICTC district," said Kathy Adair, Business and Industry Services director.
Katey Sherrick-Blair, OkPTAC coordinator, worked for Griffin Communications as a radio sales account executive before beginning her employment with the team at Indian Capital Technology Center in September 2019. Her radio career began with Okie Country 101.7 radio station in Muskogee in 2002, where she worked her way to general manager and morning show co-host until 2017. Sherrick-Blair also worked with the Muskogee Chamber of Commerce as the program and sales director for a number of years while co-host of the Okie Country Morning Show. Previous to that time, Sherrick-Blair was a banker with several financial institutions. She attended the University of Tulsa and Northeastern State University and earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. She serves on the board of directors for the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, MONARCH Inc., Women in Safe Home and Women of Song. She has two children, Wesley (wife Leslie) and Grace.
Jerri Stoutermire, OkPTAC coordinator, is a native of Muskogee and a graduate of Muskogee High School. She earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Oklahoma, a master's degree from Langston University, and a doctorate degree from Oklahoma State University.
Stoutermire has over 25 years of experience in higher education and career and technical education where she has served in faculty and executive leadership positions. Prior to joining the ICTC Business and Industry Services team, she served as the executive director of the Eastern Workforce Development Board Inc. She belongs to a number of civic organizations. Stoutermire is the wife of Troy Stoutermire, and they have three children: Brittany, Troy Albert, and Adam. She is the daughter of Muskogee and Langston University educators, Albert and Virginia Schoats of Muskogee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.