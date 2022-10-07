ICTC seeks more ways to produce skilled workers

Apprenticeships and community advisory committees can be key parts of a workforce pipeline from career tech and higher education to major area employers, education leaders said.
Officials with Connors State College, Northeastern State University and Indian Capital Technology Center discussed such collaboration at Thursday's State of Education luncheon. The luncheon brought area manufacturers, services and other employers together with the educators to discuss workforce development.
ICTC Superintendent Tony Pivec encouraged employers to open their doors to the job training programs, such as apprenticeships.
"It helps the student get that real work experience," he said. "It gives you an opportunity, whether it's three months, six months, two months to see if you have someone who might be a real quality employee you'd want to snatch up."
Pivec said ICTC must produce more skilled workers.
"But we need them to be what you need them to be," he said, adding that ICTC has community advisory committees for its varied programs.
"We'll invite industry professionals for a particular program," he said.
He said an automotive program advisory committee might include auto dealerships, auto parts stores, "mom and pop oil and lube businesses."
"The purpose is for them to tell us how our curriculum needs to be crafted," Pivec said. "It is not for us to tell you how it going to be; the reverse has to happen."
Pivec encouraged employers to get involved with the advisory committees.
"Help us move the curriculum left or right or whatever direction you want it to go," he said.
It even helps that ICTC uses the same type equipment that area manufacturers use, he said.
Northeastern State University takes a similar approach, said NSU Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs Deborah Landry. She said college deans pay attention to what type of training is needed, including soft skills or mental health in the workplace.
"Listening is critical," she said. "We do a lot of reaching out and working with that information to modify what we're doing, changing up how we deliver instruction."
Connors State College President Ron Ramming stressed the value of dialogue.
"We all need communication back and forth to know what you need in employees and how we can help out with internship opportunities for our students," Ramming said. "We will do our best to share that with students. It is an opportunity for you as an employer to get a good low cost evaluation of an employee."
Pivec said the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education and Express Pros put together a package to help address liability issues involved with internships.
"That kind of takes some of the fear out of the picture," he said.
