ICTC students inducted into honor society

Campus Director Angela Kohl announced that 81 students have been inducted into the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) for 2021-2022 at the Indian Capital Technology Center (ICTC) Muskogee campus.
NTHS members are as follows: Nickolas McAnally, Marcus Allen, Hunter Denise Johnson, Jacob Nelson, Brandon Ross, Jackie Meredith, Cierra Johnson, Xavier Gantt, Daxton Gay, Kailey Owings, Madison Brandt, Charlene Jimenez, Joel Keel, Lai Lor, Nolan Roberts, Breylon Swope, Samuel Stewart, Kailey Mosier, Lauren Terrapin, Mallory Bell, James Kemble, Jaxon Perdue, Caden Philpott, Benjamin Berres, Braden Callaham, Brianna Cole, Jake Jordan, Thomas Spencer, Angelica Abercrombie, Mattyson Barnes, Isabel Fuentes, Cassidy Fisher, Kaidyn Espinola, Jesse Wilson, Callie Hughey, Jaycee Sallis, Michael Carlton, Isabella Dover, Chloe Gamblin, Sophia Hensley, Rylee Sargent, Jotham Jordan, Braden McCrackin, Colton McCrackin, Nethan Barnette, Jaedynn Scott, Megan Pierce, Destiny Bias, Thomas Cummings, Benjamin Fulbright, Jaylee Girdner, Kyla Manuel, Alexzander Avers, Brayan Barbosa, Maritza Chavez, Christyle Powell, Kelton Baughman, Christian Nolen, Jackson Hutson, Paris Reeve, Payton Smith, Kellcee Martin, William Ray, Jaelyn Hitchye, Jordan Carter, Cameron Rodgers, Brayden Stinnett, Jordan Blossom, Lola Brownfield, Alexia Hodge, Kylee Hunter, Kimberly MarinGarcia, Dakota Gardner, Jaden Mackall, Zoe Whisenhunt, Abigayle Breitenstein, Levi Lewis, Skyler Lusk, Koltin Lusk, Kenddall Rawson, and Olivia Pofahl.
The National Technical Honor Society recognizes and honors outstanding student achievement in career and technical education and promotes educational excellence. Students must satisfy all of the following criteria to be eligible for this prestigious honor: Have an “A” grade average, have no more than three unexcused absences during a semester, be a member of his or her Career Tech Student Organization, and be recommended by his or her Instructor.
The National Technical Honor Society serves approximately 100,000 active members and nearly a million since its inception in 1984. Over $250,000 in scholarships is awarded annually to its members. NTHS honors the achievements of top CTE students, provides scholarships to encourage the pursuit of higher education, and cultivates excellence in today’s highly competitive, skilled workforce. Indian Capital Technology Center is one of 29 Oklahoma technology centers that develop students for success in the workplace by providing career and technical training and preparing students for advanced educational opportunities.
