Campus Director Angela Kohl announced that 143 students have been inducted into the National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) for 2022-2023 at the Indian Capital Technology Center (ICTC) Muskogee campus on Jan. 26.
NTHS members are as follows: Logan Abel, Chester Abecrombie, Marcus Allen, Emma Arana, Mattyson Barnes, Nethan Barnette, Christofer Barranco, Kaylee Battenfield, Kelton Baughman, Rake Beasley, Benjamin Berres, Ashlynn Berry, Jacelyn Bethel, Solomon Blackshear, Kaylee Boutwell, Audrey Boyer, Terrance Braden, Corithian Brown, Lanie Brown, Blake Bruce, Jayden Brunson, Braden Callaham, Jordan Carter, Maritza Chavez, Brianna Cole, Lauren Compton, Jacob Cox, Brooke Creekmore, Brett Crim, Julian Criz, Ryan Dewhirst, Courtney Dickey, Amyah Dillwood, Emma Dishman, Caleb Dishman, Isabella Dover, Santana Erkaya, Braiden Fabian, Grace Faulk, Valeria Fernandez, Eli Fitch, Harley Frank, Isabel Fuentes, Benjamin Fulbright, Xavier Gantt, Madhu George, Marlowe Gilmore, Kyra Goodwin, Jacob Harbison, Benjamin Hefner, Brandon Henson, Jaelyn Hitchye, Samuel HolyBee, McKenzie Hornback, Victoria Horton, Jackson Hutson, Lauren Iseley, Nathan Johnson, Emilee Johnston, Stetson Jones, Jotham Jordan, Destainy Kahn, Keelie Kannady, Kristin Lane, Levi Lewis, Catelynn Long, Mary Loveless, Grace Lundberg, Koltin Lusk.
Also, Brooke Mabry, Cohen Manegold, Ethan Mapes, Abbie Martin, Ethan Mason, Aauna Massey, Bailey McClain, Hunter McClaughrey, Kaden McConnell, Braden McCrackin, Thomas Meeker, Jackie Meredith, Kadynce Mileham, Shonna Miles, Emily Moore, Jasmine Moore, Raevin Mullens, Trevor Mullins, Juan Munoz, Llagaira Murillo, Mary-Catherine O’Reilly, Courtney Oakley, Natalia Olvera, Peter Owens, Shannon Pense, Abigail Phillips, Jayce Phillips, Bowen Pitts, Madison Plunkett, MadiLinn Pollard, Felicity Pollardo, Reese Postlewait, Christlye Powell, Haley Ragsdale, Megan Rainbolt, Kenidi Rainwater, William Ray, Madison Reed, Chiyeanne Reed, Neveah Pickard, Nolan Roberts, Carla Roque, Brandon Ross, Leilany Rubio, Jailee Russell, David Sandoval, Koltan Satterfield, Courtney Scott, Maddux Shelby, Dasen Shelton, Rianna Shere, Dhakir Singletary, Austin Spencer, Nathan Stanke, Kennadie Steele, Jerry Stephens, Kiley Szalay, Emily Tanner, Myla Tate, Ryan Taylor, Logan Tidmore, Fernando Torres, Nicholas Townley, Elijah Troy, John Tull, Jadyn VanNortwick, Randilynn Vera, Ethan Walker, Deano Welch, Zoe Whisenhunt, Jasmine Williams, Gracie Winn, Hailee Wright, Moises Yahuiti, and Evelyn Zimin.
The National Technical Honor Society recognizes and honors outstanding student achievement in career and technical education and promotes educational excellence. Students must satisfy all of the following criteria to be eligible for this prestigious honor: (1) have an “A” grade average, (2) have no more than three unexcused absences during a semester, (3) be a member of his or her Career Tech Student Organization, and (4) be recommended by his or her Instructor.
The National Technical Honor Society serves approximately 100,000 active members and nearly a million since its inception in 1984. Over $250,000 in scholarships is awarded annually to its members. NTHS honors the achievements of top CTE students, provides scholarships to encourage the pursuit of higher education, and cultivates excellence in today’s highly competitive, skilled workforce. Indian Capital Technology Center is one of 29 Oklahoma technology centers that develop students for success in the workplace by providing career and technical training and preparing students for advanced educational opportunities.
