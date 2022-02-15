"We're going to need the larger scissors," Indian Capital Technology Center cosmetology instructor Donna Simmons said after several attempts to cut ICTC Superintendent Tony Pivec's long hair Monday morning.
After going nearly two years without a haircut, ICTC Superintendent Pivec finally let go of his several shades of gray hair Monday morning. The hair was donated to Wigs for Kids, an Ohio organization that uses hair to make wigs for children who lost their hair to cancer.
Pivec said he has not gotten a haircut since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020.
"So it's been right at two years," he said. "At first, it was because they had shut down all the beauty parlors and things like that. So it got to August before I even thought about cutting my hair."
Another chance for a haircut came and went more than a year ago.
"I always said I would shave my head at 50," said Pivec, 51. "Well, 50 came and I chickened out. I was trying to look for a benchmark on when I would cut it. Unwisely, I chose the end of COVID, and it kept going and going and going."
Pivec said he learned that ICTC board member Alan Parnell had grown his hair out and had it cut two or three times for Wigs for Kids. He said Parnell's wife had died from cancer.
Monday morning, ICTC cosmetology students gathered around while Pivec got his hair cut.
Simmons and student Jaliyah Mitchell tied his hair in several bundles to help make it easier to cut.
Students Abigael Reheard and Payton Smith, whose parents have cancer, also helped cut the hair.
"I can't say how amazing it is that you are doing this," Simmons told Pivec. "Payton and Abbie and everybody knows somebody that has cancer, So I'm hoping someday someone finds a cure for it. It touches the whole family."
Simmons said the hairpieces help cancer patients "feel normal again."
"We are a society that it's important for us to look good and to feel good," she said. "And it actually is proven that when you actually help yourself feel better, it helps your health."
Simmons and students clipped locks as long as 14 inches.
"The last one in the back could have been about 15 inches," Simmons said.
Wigs for Kids accepts hair longer than 12 inches.
"It's all clean and all natural, they can color it to match pretty much any color somebody would want," Simmons said.
With the locks out of the way, Mitchell began snipping around the ears and the nape of the neck. Then came the electric clippers.
Mitchell said using the trimmers was the hardest part of cutting Pivec's hair.
"I didn't want to get too close to his neck," she said
Classmates applauded when the last lock was clipped. Pivec said he felt lighter without all that hair.
"It actually does kind of feel weird right now because I'm used to having a lot more weight up there," he said. "It definitely feels lighter. It will be nice in the wind.
After all that, Pivec said he might let his hair grow long again.
"For the same purpose," he said, referring to Wigs for Kids. "I would do it for the same purpose."
