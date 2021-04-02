ICTC Supervisory Academy completes training

ICTC Supervisory Class graduates with their trainer are, front row, from left: Justin Arnett, Trainer Phyllis Spriggs, Bridgette Butler, Matt Owens, Stacy Cruse and Dason Morgan. Back row, from left, Joseph Mayer, Tyjuan Walker and Dustin Frazier.

 ICTC/Submitted

Participants in the Indian Capital Technology Center Supervisory Academy completed their training on March 24. Topics covered include a Personality Assessment, Essentials of Supervisor, Communication Strategies, Delegating, Conflict Resolution, Stress Management, and the HRs of Supervision. Phyllis Spriggs was the trainer for this cohort. A new class is scheduled to begin in September.

This class represents some of the community's newest leadership, and the ICTC Business and Industry Services team is delighted to provide the skills necessary to their success. ICTC would also like to thank the management of Dal-tile, Advantage Controls, and Burrows Construction for their support in the education of our future leaders of the community.

Information: Spencer Roth, (918) 348-7945 or e-mail spencer.roth@ictech.edu

React to this story:

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you