ICTC Supervisory Academy completes training

Participants in the Indian Capital Technology Center Supervisory Academy completed their training on March 24. Topics covered include a Personality Assessment, Essentials of Supervisor, Communication Strategies, Delegating, Conflict Resolution, Stress Management, and the HRs of Supervision. Phyllis Spriggs was the trainer for this cohort. A new class is scheduled to begin in September.
This class represents some of the community's newest leadership, and the ICTC Business and Industry Services team is delighted to provide the skills necessary to their success. ICTC would also like to thank the management of Dal-tile, Advantage Controls, and Burrows Construction for their support in the education of our future leaders of the community.
Information: Spencer Roth, (918) 348-7945 or e-mail spencer.roth@ictech.edu.
