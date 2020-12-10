ICTC taking applications for Adult Health Careers programs

Indian Capital Technology Center (ICTC) is taking applications for admission to their Adult Health Careers programs excluding PTA for the 2021-2022 school year. ICTC’s Adult Health Careers programs include Practical Nursing (PN), Radiology Technology, Surgical Technology, and joint partnerships with Connors State College to offer Occupational Therapy Assistant (OTA) and Physical Therapy Assistant (PTA). OTA, Rad Tech, and PTA are offered at the Muskogee campus only, Surg Tech is offered at the Sallisaw campus only, and PN is offered at all four ICTC campuses in Muskogee, Sallisaw, Stilwell, and Tahlequah.
All of these programs are for post-secondary students only, and applicants must complete specific entrance requirements to be considered for admission. The deadline for the completion of the application process is as follows: Rad Tech – March 23; PN and Surg Tech – April 5; and OTA – April 20. Applications are available at all ICTC campuses or online at www.ictctech.com. Information: Karla James, Adult Health Careers Counselor/Recruiter, (918) 913-3923 or (918) 348-7998 or karla.james@ictech.edu.
