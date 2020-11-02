ICTC to offer leadership training

Indian Capital Technology Center is offering leadership training for new supervisors, leads, and individuals in leadership positions that want to obtain insights that can add value, inspiration, and effectiveness to their organization.
"The Energetics of Leadership" will run 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 17 at the Muskogee campus, 2403 N. 41st St. E.
The workshop introduces new concepts in personal energy dynamics and how to work with them to up-level your leadership understanding and effectiveness. People can learn to make the most of your inner power to make an even bigger difference in life and work.
Lisa Wade is the workshop trainer. As an entrepreneur, author, speaker, and coach, Wade works with change-makers and mission-driven organizations to enhance strategic clarity and energetic alignment in support of effective, meaningful results. She helps infuse leadership perspectives with new, practical insights that can benefit people exactly where they are in their career and life.
For information or to reserve a spot in this workshop, call Spencer Roth, (918) 348-7945 or visit the Muskogee campus.
