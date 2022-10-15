Seventh-grader Riglie Lippmann found some familiar faces sorting through old Immanuel Baptist Church directory photos.
"I found photos of my old family members, my great-grandparents," Riglie said, adding that her great-grandparents went to Immanuel years ago.
Generations of Immanuel members are invited to the church's 100th anniversary during and after its 10:45 a.m. worship this Sunday.
"We hope to have a good crowd of past members and current members, just reliving a lot of good memories," said longtime member Janet Wood Burkhalter, who helped with the celebration.
Former pastor Frank Evans, who served from 1977 to 1991, will preach and Kevin Willis, who was at the church in the 1980s, will lead music.
She said she expects to see "a lot of people I haven't seen in years."
Burkhalter and other members spent days assembling old photos, directories, postcards and revival posters to set up for Sunday's celebration. They even gathered some magnifying glasses so visitors can pick people out of group photos.
"We have many pictures from Falls Creek," Burkhalter said, referring to a massive Baptist campground near Davis.
She showed a group photo from a 1969 trip, when she was in around seventh grade.
Immanuel Pastor David Smith said he was 1 year old that year.
Riglie helped prepare for the celebration. She said Immanuel is "basically like a big family."
"We can all get together on activities and stuff," she said.
Burkhalter said it's taken a lot of research trying to contact former pastors and staff members. She said she was married at Immanuel, as were her children, nieces and nephews.
"We had a lot of family here," she said. "Immanuel has been a great place to grow up — and to grow old."
She said she now likes the same things she did when she grew up, not far from the church.
"Everyone loves the Lord," she said. "Even though we are not big in number, every time someone needs something, it's amazing how people rally around. They are very generous."
Smith said the church the church has 40 to 80 people attending regular services.
