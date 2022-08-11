Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club announces scholarship recipients

The Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club Higher Education Scholarship recipients for the upcoming 2022-2023 academic year in the Muskogee area are:
• Rayna Rock from Muskogee will be attending Murray State College, Tishomingo
• Kylea Terrell-Ohl from Muskogee will be attending Connors State College
• Chas McClain from Stilwell will be attending Northeastern State University
The Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club sponsor 10 Cherokee students, male or female, enrolled in an accredited institution of higher education (college, university, or career tech school), with an $800 per academic year scholarship.
