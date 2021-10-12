Diverse flags, colors and voices marked Muskogee's Indigenous People's Day on Monday.
Muscogee (Creek) Tribal Council member William Lowe touted Oklahoma's tribal diversity as he recalled his time working promoting tribal tourism at the Cherokee Heritage Center.
"I'd say one of the things about Oklahoma that is unique is that every morning we would wake up, and there are 40 unique governments operating at the same time," he said.
Dozens gathered at the Muskogee Civic Center plaza to celebrate Native culture and learn about Native issues Monday. The celebration was hosted by Muskogee Oklahoma Native American Association.
"I'd like to welcome you all to the Muscogee Reservation this morning," Lowe said during his keynote address. "As I look around this wonderful town, I am reminded we are gathered here on Indigenous Peoples' Day on the unceded land of the Muscogee people."
Lowe, who represents the Okmulgee District on the Muscogee Council, told how the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court McGirt vs. Oklahoma decision held that "certain tribal reservations were never disestablished."
"Therefore, the state does not have jurisdiction to prosecute major crimes involving Native Americans in a large portion of Eastern Oklahoma," Lowe said. "The ruling acknowledged what Oklahoma tribes have known for hundreds of years, that the eastern half of Oklahoma is Native land. McGirt vs. Oklahoma has become a strong affirmation of the power of treaty."
He talked about how tribes are working with local and state authorities to deputize and work together and "keep our reservations safe."
Women's high-pitched ululations accompanied applause and cheers several times during Lowe's address.
Student groups from Tahlequah and Muskogee High School attended Monday's observance, which began with a ceremonial march around the Civic Center plaza. Stan Smith, a member of the Ponca Tribe, led the march, dressed in tribal regalia. Many women wore ribbon dresses and shawls.
Smith, MONAA executive director, said he was pleased with the turnout. He said the celebration "means we're finally recognized as indigenous people."
"We've been here thousands of years," he said. "We helped with the building of the United States, all kinds of aspects. We sent our men off to war in World War I, and we weren't even citizens. In World War II, we sent our boys off again. But they used our language (as various tribal code talkers) to help win the war — the language they tried to beat out of us at boarding schools. It saved our country, saved the world from tyranny in World War II."
Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman told the Native celebrants, "You make us who we are."
"We are who we are not only as a country, but certainly as a state and city because of indigenous people," Coleman said.
