Indigenous People's Day celebrations, activities planned

Films, ceremonies, music and a memorial walk are part of this weekend's celebration of Indigenous People's Day.
The fourth annual Indigenous Film Festival, 2 p.m. Sunday at the Roxy Theater, will feature nine Native films made by filmmakers from Tahlequah, Fort Gibson, Shawnee, Elgin, Tulsa and southern California. Five of the filmmakers are from the Cherokee Nation, said Sarah Megan Kelley of Muskogee Oklahoma Native American Association, which is presenting the festivities.
Monday festivities begin at 9:15 a.m. as people assemble at Bacone College's Palmer Center for a march in remembrance of children who died in Indian boarding schools.
"When the Indian boarding schools opened, they forced students to attend," Kelley said. Native children "basically lost their culture because they were forbidden to speak their native languages. If they were heard speaking their native languages, they were brutally beaten, and they were forced to have their hair cut very short. They could not wear their traditional clothing. They were forced to wear what the government had provided to the children."
Kelley said some of her ancestors actually fled boarding schools.
"They would run away from the boarding schools to go back home because of being beaten with a paddle and treated badly there," Kelley said.
The walk will go from the Palmer Center student union and end at Bacone Chapel.
Opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. will feature mezzo-soprano opera singer Barbara McAlister, who will sing the Lord's Prayer and Amazing Grace.
"We've had her students before, but now we get to hear her sing," Kelley said, adding that she will do Native sign language while McAlister sings Amazing Grace.
Celebration speakers include interim Bacone College President Nicky Michael, a Delaware; Jerry Wacoche, assistant chief of the United Keetoowah Band of the Cherokee Nation; Brian Palmer, assistant chief of the Seminole Nation, and Sheila Bird, UKB, an advocate for preserving Native land.
Native games will be held after the opening ceremony. Kelley said several artists will show their works. Youngsters can make Cherokee baskets and cornhusk dolls.
Plains Indian Gourd Dancing will be at 1 p.m.
If you go
WHAT: Indigenous People's Day Film Festival.
WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Roxy Theater, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave.
ADMISSION: $5.
WHAT: Indigenous People's Day Celebration.
WHEN: 9:15 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Bacone College, 2299 Old Bacone Road.
SCHEDULE:
• 9:15 a.m. — Line-up at Palmer Center for Indigenous March.
• 9:45 a.m. — Opening songs.
• 10 a.m. — March in memory of Native American boarding school children.
• 10:30 a.m. — Opening Ceremony.
• 11 a.m. — Mayor proclamation.
• Noon — Native American veterans recognition ceremony.
• 1 p.m. — Gourd Dancing.
