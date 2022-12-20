Inflation affects Foundation's grant requests

Programs seeking help from the City of Muskogee Foundation in 2023 face a far smaller source of funding.
On Tuesday, the foundation's board of directors approved a $700,000 budget for new grant projects, less than one third of the $2.5 million awarded in 2021. Directors Marlon Coleman and Derrick Reed voted against the motion and Dan Morris abstained.
Foundation Investment Committee Chairman James Gulley said the committee wanted to ensure that the foundation remains viable for generations to come. However, rising inflation and volatile markets challenge the Foundation's ability to adjust.
"One of the things I've always wanted to make sure is that in 20 years, the foundation would have the same purchasing power as it did when it first started," Gulley said. "As we all know, the market is down 20 percent."
Gulley said some economic experts predict the market will skyrocket in 2023 while others predict a recession and stock market crash.
"For us as a conservative group, we still think that $700,000 is the correct budget," he said. "I would love to do more."
Coleman said the budget doesn't even meet organizations' operating expenses.
"Foundation funds are public taxpayer funds, and to the extent that foundation policy impacts its ability to provide services, then those services must be amended to meet the current needs of the community the foundation was established to serve," he said.
He the organizations can barely depend on a donor base "to support critical efforts directly impacting struggling families and vulnerable children."
Coleman said he hopes the Foundation would increase the budget before awarding the 2023 grants next summer.
Director Jenny Jamison, who also is executive director of Lake Area United Way, said budget cuts and federal funding cuts have made it a "tough, tough year for organizations."
"But I want you all to know, as members of the community, that it's going to be individual donors who are going to need to make up the differences," she said. "Please take that back to your businesses, families and friends and find your cause that you love and try to help them because they rely on the funding."
One result of the budget slash was that the Foundation only approved two 2023 summer grant requests, totaling $60,000 for two programs. In 2021, the foundation awarded seven grants totaling $358,000. They included two grant requests totaling $225,000 from Muskogee Public Schools.
MPS pulled out all its requests for money this year, said Aaron George, chairman of the Education and Empowerment Committee.
This year, the foundation awarded $10,000 for a summer band camp at Hilldale Public Schools, helping 50 to 70 middle school students.
The other grant was $50,000 to the Neighbors Building Neighborhoods Community Treasures youth summer camp, which serves 150 students from kindergarten through fifth grade. In 2021, NBN received $75,000 for its 2022 camp
Directors denied a grant for $18,000 to St. Paul United Methodist Church for its summer Project Transformation. The summer camp helps about 40 low-income students improve reading skills. There also are programs in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, as well as field trips.
Foundation chairman Wren Stratton said the decision was not easy.
"We have given them money for many years," she said, adding that the church was told its request likely would be denied.
Directors felt there were other sources to help the church's program, George said.
Gulley said the foundation remains committed to existing grants.
"We're still going to grant out $5.2 million — $2 million for streets, Muskogee Little Theatre, Martin Luther King Center, Hatbox," Gulley said.
Stratton said the foundation remains committed to $1.25 million in economic development initiatives.
She said the past year has been a challenge for everyone.
"We want the City of Muskogee Foundation to exist in perpetuity for our children and grandchildren," she said. "For us to continue community investment, we must be fiscally conservative when the market is tight."
The foundation's citizen advisory committee diligently reviews and prioritizes spending and grant-making each year, she said.
