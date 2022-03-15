Intermediate Elementary School teachers have Great Expectations of their students, as well as each other.
The Tahlequah-based Great Expectations educational program recently named IES a Model School. To achieve Model School status, a school must show that at least 90 percent of the teachers implement all Great Expectation principles each day, according to the program website.
IES Principal Andrea Sifers said the real prize is "just knowing that you're doing what's best for kids."
She said the school learned about its Model School status a few weeks ago.
"It was just really exciting," she said. "The program focuses on life principles of just being a decent human being, tied in with high academic expectations."
Sifers said being a Model School means "teachers and staff are in their classrooms, students speak in complete sentences and address one another by name."
"It involves good public speaking skills. It involves critical thinking and in-depth vocabulary study," she said. "There are 17 practices, and in a day, all 17 practices have to be met."
The practices include integrating learning experiences into the real world, learners assume responsibility of their own behavior, word identification skills, enriched vocabulary, as well as daily memory work, recitations, and/or writing.
One recent example of students developing speaking skills came when IES students portrayed notable Oklahomans in a "Living History Museum," Sifers said.
"It hones in on being willing and able to speak to adults as a student and how you can hold yourself in that way of speaking," she said. "What's appropriate when speaking with your friends and what's appropriate with an adult? They're not always the same."Sifers said IES has been working on becoming a Model School for three years.
Teachers went through three days of training, she said.
"The teachers and adults in our building have been implementing the practices that come along with the program," she said. "It acknowledges that our teachers and staff hold each other responsible for a high level of respect within our school."
According to the Great Expectations website, the program seeks to provide educators with skills to "create harmony and excitement within the school atmosphere."
The teaching/training model is guided by six basic tenets, listed in the website:
• High Expectations. Teachers hold high expectations for students.
• Teacher Attitude and Responsibility. Teachers have a positive and encouraging attitude.
• All Children Can Learn. Believing all children can learn regardless of disabilities, economic status, home life or location.
• Building Self-Esteem. Help students believe they can learn.
• Climate of Mutual Respect. Students are empowered to take risks.
• Teacher Knowledge and Skill. Teacher is skilled in theory and methods to help students academically and socially.
"It's just really good teaching," Sifers said.
