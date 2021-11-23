iPads donated to Pershing Elementary

Suddenlink donated 20 iPads to Pershing Elementary School on Thursday. In addition to the iPads Suddenlink provided Pershing Elementary with 400 composition books to be used with their students. These device donations are intended to increase student access to virtual classrooms opportunities, connectivity, and online curriculum and programs.
Over the past year, Altice USA has pledged $1 million to support schools and student organizations in response to challenges imposed by COVID-19.
