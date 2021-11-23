iPads donated to Pershing Elementary

Joining in the donation to Pershing Elementary are, from left, Curt Allison, Market Engagement manager; Scott Hyslope, supervisor of Operations; Ray McCranie, director of Operations; Shirl Sanders, manager of Retail Sales, Tyler Rake, supervisor of Retail Sales; Chris Williams, SMB account executive; City of Muskogee Mayor Dr. Marlon Coleman; Pershing Elementary School Principal Lisa Rogers; Muskogee Public Schools Technology Operations Coordinator Meagan Autrey; and Muskogee Public Schools Executive Director of Communications and Marketing Steve Braun. 

 MUSKOGEE PUBLIC SCHOOLS/Submitted

Suddenlink donated 20 iPads to Pershing Elementary School on Thursday. In addition to the iPads Suddenlink provided Pershing Elementary with 400 composition books to be used with their students. These device donations are intended to increase student access to virtual classrooms opportunities, connectivity, and online curriculum and programs.

Over the past year, Altice USA has pledged $1 million to support schools and student organizations in response to challenges imposed by COVID-19.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you