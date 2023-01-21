Irving Elementary Principal Katy Thomson said the school's aging and leaky roof, particularly over the cafeteria, poses many challenges.
"We look forward to having the roof above the cafeteria replaced as it will allow us to hold school without interruptions," she said.
Irving, 1100 N. J St., is set to get a new roof over the cafeteria, plus other roof repairs, by the middle of March. The Muskogee School Board approved bids from Harness Roofing to replace the roof over the cafeteria at a cost of $84,205, and to repair the roof over the rest of the building at a cost of $94,013.
District maintenance crews have been "incredible" in responding to roof and ceiling problems, Thomson said.
"They come to the building as soon as they receive the call and get to work addressing the issue," she said.
Assistant School Superintendent Lance Crawley said the contractor expects to start on the roof as soon as possible, around mid-February. He said completion is expected by spring break, March 13-17.
A bond issue approved in 2019 included $1 million for repairs at Irving, including "but not limited to" a new secure entrance, as well as new paint, carpet and tile, according to 2017 Bond Transparency Act information.
Currently, the school's entrance is through an office suite on the east side.
Thomson said she and other educators are especially looking forward to the new vestibule.
"By expanding our entrance and adding the second set of doors, we are adding an extra layer of protection for our students and staff," she said.
Crawley said the district wants to take care of the Irving roof and other bidding before working on the main entrance and other projects.
"With the funds we have, the most important thing is getting the roof taken care of first," Crawley said.
However, Crawley said he absolutely believes the new secure vestibule will be finished before students return to class next fall.
Planning also has begun at the 6th and 7th Grade Center. Crawley said officials will meet with the planning committee on Feb. 10. According to 2017 Bond Transparency Act information, the 2019 bond issue included $2 million for such projects as modification of drop-off and pick-up lanes, construction of a new football field, and renovation of the Fine Arts Auditorium, along with other repairs.
