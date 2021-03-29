Incumbent Keys School Board member Rick Patrick faces a challenge for Office 1 from Cara Schaus in the April 6 election. They answered the following questions about their candidacy.
1 What is the most pressing need facing Keys Public Schools?
PATRICK: "I would say right now the most pressing need for Keys would be funding. Keys along with all public schools are trying to maintain normalcy while the state aid just keeps shrinking. Keys administrators do a great job being very creative with funding."
SCHAUS: "I think the biggest issue in education right now is addressing the learning gap our kids have due to school closures and remote learning. Now that things are getting back to 'normal,' our kids need good assessments to see where they're at educationally, and some consistent time in the classroom to fill in the gaps."
2 What specific steps would you take to address that need?
SCHAUS: "An optional summer school is the perfect solution to get kids up to grade level before the next academic year begins. Even for high schoolers, something like a focused ACT prep class in the summer could cover a lot of subjects in a cohesive way, and really help raise those test scores for college admission."
PATRICK: "Being very careful and creative with all the funds moving forward while still keeping the students and staff your number one priority."
3 Why do you think you are the best candidate for the Board of Education?
PATRICK: "Hardworking and dedicated. I have served on the Keys School Board for the last five years."
SCHAUS: "I am not the most experienced candidate, and I want to be clear that I think every member on the board has done a great job this past year. I am just volunteering to be a new voice and bring fresh energy to the Keys School Board, if the voters allow.
"My heart goes out to kids and families for what they've been through recently. This is a time to be innovative and creative in the strategies we use to rebuild and come back stronger than ever."
4 What are the main capital needs (better buildings, technology, transportation) facing Keys schools?
SCHAUS: "We actually have some really great projects under construction right now, which puts us in a great position for the future."
PATRICK: "Technology is always going to be a huge need, as you know it is always changing and very expensive. As for the buildings, we should be in good shape for a while when all the construction is complete at the high school and elementary."
5 Does Keys need to improve its distance/online learning? Why or why not?
PATRICK: "I believe there is always room for improvement. And as you know, this was challenging year for both students and the district. I was proud of all the Keys facility and staff during this difficult time."
SCHAUS: "This past year, we have asked a lot of teachers, from taking temperatures to presenting an engaging lesson online. They and the students have struggled with rural internet connections as well.
"All that to say, I think these are areas we can certainly improve, and hopefully we can thoughtfully develop engaging options for future distance learning."
