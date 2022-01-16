Kids for Christ meets in Fort Gibson

A "short and sweet" Kids for Christ meeting can make a difference for students at Fort Gibson Intermediate Elementary School, a sponsor said.
"We get to plant lots of seeds of the gospel," said Darla Cantrell, who co-sponsors the voluntary Christian group.
The IES Kids for Christ meets for 15 minutes before school every other Wednesday morning. The Intermediate Elementary has third, fourth and fifth grades.
"We average about 90 to 150 students each meeting," Cantrell said.
She said many morning bus riders often come in later in the meeting.
The sessions feature an adult or teen speaker.
"Sometimes I'll get a youth to speak," she said.
Cantrell has watched children grow through the program.
She recalled that she and Susan Chepkauskas began the Fort Gibson program around 2001.
"I saw her putting up a flag for See You at the Pole, an annual Christian youth gathering in September," Cantrell said. "From there, we struck up a friendship and started a Kids for Christ."
Cantrell said one of the first students was her daughter, who was in the third grade at the time.
She said Chepkauskas has held Kids for Christ programs at schools in Muskogee.
"They meet before or after school," Cantrell said. "Theirs is set up more like a Bible study/Bible club."
The group is collecting items for a Mexico mission project conducted by Fort Gibson missionaries. The missionaries take 1,700 to 2,000 tote bags filled with clothes, toys, hygiene items and school supplies to children in Mexico each December, she said. She said the missionaries help an orphanage and schools in Mexico.
"We'll be gathering money and donations," Cantrell said. "They'll be gathering money and new toys, dolls, cars. They can bring gently used ones. The dolls that are used, my mom takes those and cleans them up, makes new clothes, fixes their hair."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.