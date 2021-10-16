FORT GIBSON — Smokin' the Fort Junior Q contestants sought perfection as they prepared their barbecue for judges Friday night.
With tiny strokes, 11-year-old Zoey Parker dabbed barbecue sauce on her smoked salmon.
Adam Kisner, 9, of Oktaha, arranged the tips of his lollipop chicken like a pyramid to fit into the carry-out box.
Haiden West, 12, of Fort Gibson, peeled bacon from pork loin to make sure it was fully cooked.
The three were among five young contestants seeking to win the Junior Q competition, which kicked off Smokin' the Fort in downtown Fort Gibson.
Grown-ups cook up their barbecue, chili and other dishes for Smokin' the Fort competition Saturday. Taster kits are $10. Various performers play until Saturday afternoon.
Zoey, Adam and Haiden are no strangers to competing in and winning Junior Q.
Adam said he won $50 after taking first place in his age category last year. He said he won with lollipop chicken, so he's trying it again.
"You take a knife and cut by the bone," he said. "You pull the meat down and then we season them."
His mother, Samantha Kisner, said the meat pulled to the tip and "the bone is what makes the lollipop."
Haiden won his age category last year. He said his secret to success is "not worrying about anything."
Zoey said she placed second or third two years ago, and her sister won last year. She said she used an apple chipotle rub on the salmon filets before putting them in the smoker.
"While it was in the smoker, we brushed it with the barbecue sauce," she said. "We took it off the smoker so it won't get over done."
"Then we'll put it back into the smoker to give it a little extra heat right there at the end of it," said Zoey's father, Jimmy Parker.
Parker said he graduated from Fort Gibson in 1990, married and moved to the western Kansas town of WaKeeney, closer to Denver than Tulsa. Like the other parents, he is competing Saturday.
He said he keeps coming back to Smokin' the Fort because of the fun and the atmosphere.
"We have a lot of friends here," he said. "We love barbecue. We love to cook. It's just the competing nature."
Junior Q contestants have to wait until Saturday before they find out who wins this year.
Asked if she's nervous, Zoey said "a little bit" before licking some barbecue sauce from her fingertips.
If you go
WHAT: Smokin' the Fort.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Downtown Fort Gibson.
