Kirschner Trusts awards $60,000 grants to Oklahoma School for the Blind

Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.