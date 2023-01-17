Kirschner Trusts awards $60,000 grants to Oklahoma School for the Blind

The Kirschner Trusts at the Oklahoma City Community Foundation has awarded two grants valued at $60,000 to the Oklahoma School for the Blind.
The grants will assist in remodeling the OSB boys’ dormitory and expand the school’s Transition program, which helps students prepare for and experience employment opportunities.
“Kirschner Trusts has been very generous to Oklahoma School for the Blind with their latest grants,” said OSB Superintendent Rita Echelle. “It is exciting to be able to utilize these funds to impact our students.
“The first grant is the kickstart to beginning a nice dorm remodel for our boys,” she added. “The Transition grant will help fund our greenhouse project as well as our new recycling program.”
Oklahoma School for the Blind serves preschool-age through 12th-grade students with free education programs that meet all state-mandated academic requirements.
Specialized instruction includes training in braille, orientation and mobility, use of low vision adaptive equipment and technology, and tactile graphic skills which are not readily available at other public schools in Oklahoma.
Students attend classes four days a week. OSB transports residential students home for weekends, holidays and summer free of charge. Other students live near campus or attend summer school programs. In addition, OSB provides free outreach services to benefit students attending other public schools, their families and educators.
After managing her family’s foundation for more than 30 years, Miriam Freedman, daughter of philanthropists Phil Kirschner and Roberta Landwirth Kirschner, transferred the Kirschner Trusts to the Oklahoma City Community Foundation in 2013.
Kirshner Trusts awards grants today to charitable organizations that support causes including Jewish education, culture and heritage; educational and vocational opportunities for children and young adults with disabilities; and Eastern Oklahoma charitable organizations. The Kirschner Trusts also provide scholarship support through the Oklahoma Youth with Promise Scholarship program to students, ages 25 and younger, who have been orphaned or are living in foster care or residential facilities.
Founded in 1969, the Oklahoma Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that works with donors throughout the state to create charitable funds that will benefit the community both now and in the future. For more information, visit www.occf.org.
Oklahoma School for the Blind is a division of Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services. Information: http://osb.k12.ok.us/ or phone 877-229-7136.
