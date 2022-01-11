Leadership training offered for Women in Business

Indian Capital Technology Center will offer leadership training for Women in Business in every aspect of the world of work. The first session is "Everyone Communicates - Few Connect," which is set for 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 13, at the ICTC-Muskogee campus, 2403 N. 41st St. E.
Learning how to connect can be vital to success in relationships and careers. While it may seem like some folks are just born with it, the fact is anyone can learn how to make every communication an opportunity for a powerful connection. As we walk through life — both personally and professionally — it's not enough to work hard. It's not enough to do a great job. To be more successful, you need to learn how to communicate in a way that connects with everyone. This training will underscore principles and practices to equip you to communicate at a level that runs far deeper than words.
The trainer, Anna Irwin, a human behavior specialist, focuses on people skills. She assists individuals as they master their leadership skills, ensuring they become invaluable members of any team. Irwin holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Oklahoma and master's degree in Organizational Behavior from Boston University. She is a Certified John Maxwell trainer specializing in teamwork, productivity, and all things leadership. For information or to enroll: Shawnna Coachman, (918) 348-7937.
