Library loosens restrictions

Jo Hurd says she's glad she can spend more time at the Q.B. Boydston Library's computers now.
"I would not be able to do this if they had not opened the library more," Hurd said, adding that she does not have a computer at home.
More computer time is one of the restrictions the library has eased as more people get vaccinated against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Branch Manager Rhonda Lee said Eastern Oklahoma Library System branch managers had met Monday morning to discuss restrictions that had been put in place in spring 2020, when the pandemic hit the area.
"The main thing is that we are changing masks from required to recommended," Lee said. "It's up to the individual if they want to wear a mask or not."
Library staff members must wear face masks if they have not been fully vaccinated, Lee said.
Library Clerk Justice Sweger helped Hurd with her computer work Monday afternoon. Neither wore a mask.
Hurd said she comes to the library to check out books.
"And I love the programs that they sponsor sometimes, but I haven't been for the past year because of COVID," she said.
EOLS libraries lifted some COVID-19 restrictions earlier this year. Patrons no longer are limited to 30 minutes in the library. There also is no limit to the number of patrons inside the main area.
Lee said the library has been able to move furniture, such as settees and chairs, back into the main area.
Some COVID-related restrictions remain.
Only 10 people will be allowed in the library's meeting room, Lee said.
"People can come in and start having meetings again, but we're just asking them to limit the number of people," she said.
The Fort Gibson library plans to offer two in-person children's programs — a juggler and Extreme Animals — this summer.
"We're going to try to space them out a little bit," Lee said. "The plan is to do it outside. We may find space to do it inside. Outside, they can space out, but I'm concerned about the weather."
The library offers STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) activities to take home.
"We're bagging up activities," Lee said, adding that clerks "have it to where you can just grab one."
