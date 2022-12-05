One race came out of board of education candidate filings at area election boards on Monday.
In Cherokee County, a race has formed between Bobby Wayne Musgrove Jr. and Cory Beights for Keys Board of Education, seat 3.
Candidates may file at their county election boards through 5 p.m. Wednesday.
If there are more than three candidates for a race, the primary election will be Feb. 14. Runoffs and elections with only two candidates will be April 4.
Indian Capital Technology Center and school districts with grades prekindergarten through 12 will have elections for seat 3, which is a five-year term.
Fort Gibson Public Schools will have a race for the remaining four years of an unexpired term for seat 2.
Checotah Public Schools will have a race for the remainder of an unexpired term for seat 5.
Eufaula Public Schools will have a race for the remainder of an unexpired term for seat 5.
People also may file for the following seats in school districts serving prekindergarten through eighth grade: Wainwright, seat 1; Ryals, seat 2; Stidham, seat 1; Briggs, seat 1; Grandview, seat 3; Lowery, seat 3; Norwood, seat 2; Peggs, seat 1; Shady Grove, seat 1; Tenkiller, seat 2 and Woodall, seat 1.
Area election boards reported the following declarations of candidacy were filed on Monday.
MUSKOGEE COUNTY
• Fort Gibson, seat 3 — Jennifer Rouse.
CHEROKEE COUNTY
• Grand View, seat 3 — Michael Lynn.
• Keys, seat 3 — Bobby Wayne Musgrove Jr., Cory Beights.
• McINTOSH COUNTY
• Checotah, seat 5 — Christie Bobo.
• Eufaula, seat 5 — Janette Tiganelli Davis.
• Midway, seat 3 — Ross Kellner.
• Stidham, seat 1 — Jeremy Owen.
WAGONER COUNTY
• Porter, seat 3 — Casey Lindell.
