Friday morning's rain caused less-than favorable conditions for Fort Gibson 4-H Club member Finn Mosteller to prepare his Charolais heifer for the Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show.
Finn, a fifth-grader in his first year showing cattle, worked inside a tent, just north of Hatbox Event Center's hangars.
"It's not good, but it's OK weather to work in," he said, adding that weather the previous week — the Muskogee County show — was a lot colder.
Scores of contestants kept and prepared their cattle in tents. Paths of thick sawdust or artificial turf led from the tents to the hangars, where scores of other contestants kept and prepared their cattle.
Finn's heifer rested on a sawdust floor covering wet grass before being taken into another tent to be clipped, combed and conditioned for the show.
Fort Gibson FFA member Parker Lockhart, who has shown for eight years, said Friday's muck was nothing new.
"Same old, same old," he said. "You find something new for them to walk on so they won't step in the mud. That's pretty much it."
Turns out, what's inconvenient for people is not that bad for cattle.
"It's annoying for us, but it doesn't really do anything for them," Parker said. "We'd rather it be that way because it helps with their hair when it's cold."
For senior Eli Mathews of Muldrow FFA, good preparation helps when facing less than favorable condition.
"It's really all about home and all your daily care and stuff," he said. "Making sure their pens are clean; they're clean, conditioned; making sure their hair is fresh."
If the cattle must walk through mud or water to get to the ring, it doesn't take much to freshen them up for show, he said. "Just a little bit more paint, that is all."
Specialized livestock spray paint helps make the animal's coat color look consistent.
"Just a little bit of paint," he said.
Eli, who has shown since fifth grade, recalls showing cattle in the snow last year in Oklahoma City.
"It was really cold," he said.
Parker said that Friday was not even close to being the worst weather he's experienced.
"I was showing in Denver, and it was a blizzard and an ice storm and four feet of snow, sleet, absolutely horrible," Parker said. "You couldn't see two feet in front of your car, driving."
If you go
WHAT: Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show Premium Show and Sale.
WHEN: 5 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Hatbox Event Center, 640 S. 40th St.
SHEEP RESULTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Chloe Barnes, Keys FFA.
RESERVE: Tatum Barrett, Oktaha FFA.
BRONZE: Madison Hood, Keys FFA.
BREED WINNERS
• DORSET — Champ: Austyn Matthews, Kinta 4-H; Reserve: Brixy Ziese, Keys FFA.
• HAMPSHIRE — Champ: Chloe Barnes, Keys FFA; Reserve: Tatum Barrett, Oktaha FFA.
• NATURAL — Champ: Tyann Stacy, Oktaha FFA; Reserve: Savannah Crittenden, Keys FFA.
• SHROPSHIRE — Champ: Madison Hood, Keys FFA; Reserve: Tyann Stacy, Oktaha FFA.
• SOUTHDOWN — Champ: Andra Garrett, Keys FFA; Reserve: Eli Stamps, Gore FFA.
• SUFFOLK— Champ: Tatum Barrett, Oktaha FFA; Reserve: Kaylynn Pool, Coweta FFA.
• WHITE FACE CROSS — Champ: Cason Barnes, Keys FFA; Reserve: Jayden Stegner, Sequoyah County 4-H.
• BLACK FACE CROSS — Champ: Tatum Barrett, Oktaha FFA; Reserve: Madison Hood, Keys FFA.
