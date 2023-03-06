Checotah FFA member Jade McPeak kept busy Saturday evening, showing three animals at the Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show and Sale.
The eighth grader showed Grand Champion and Bronze Medallion Steers and the Reserve Champion Wether Goat at the auction, which concluded the week-long show.
Each animal took preparation. About her Grand Champion Steer, Jade said, "I worked hair a lot and practiced showmanship with him."
She netted several hundred dollars from bidders.
"I'm putting it back into the feed bill, because it's going to cost a lot of money to show those big things," she said.
McPeak also was presented with a two-year tuition scholarship from Connors State College.
Dozens of bidders sat at tables surrounding the show ring. Each had their own reason to come.
"We're looking for our Creek kids," said Billy Haltom, agriculture youth program manager for the Creek Nation.
He said 11 students from different schools are Creek Nation citizens.
"We bought the Bronze Medallion market hog, Maci Britt. And her sister, Addie, had the grand champion," he said. "We didn't buy it, it cost too much money."
The Creek Nation has come to the show and sale for about 10 years, Haltom said.
"There's no better place to raise your children than in a livestock show barn," he said. "It's a family-oriented deal, but it takes the whole village to do it. Even though the kid is the main element in it, it takes the entire family. We're promoting strong family ties, good workmanship, good work ethic. And when you come to a livestock show, you see all the kids your kids are running around with and you know them, you know their parents."
Bradley Strain of Kinta FFA also had a busy evening, showing the Reserve Grand and Bronze Medallion doe kids. He said he doesn't do anything more for the show and sale than he does for any other show day.
"For my Reserve Grand, we got $900, and for my Bronze Medallion, we got $1,300," he said, adding that he doesn't know why he got more money on the third-place animal than on the second-place one.
"Buyers are kind of down this year," he said.
