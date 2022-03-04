Livestock show participants hone skills

Wagoner FFA member Aubrie Rexwinkle's lamb wore a purple cloth on her head while getting her wool shorn Thursday.
"She kind of gets scared sometimes and tends to jump over the stands," Aubrie said. "So we kind of put this on her so she can't see in front of her."
The crossbreed lamb stayed put throughout the shearing, a few hours before being shown at the Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show. About 300 lambs in 10 categories were nominated for the show.
Head-covering isn't the only method Aubrie uses to calm her lambs.
"We give them supplements to calm their nerves," she said. "Usually, they're pretty good."
The white wool is shorn close enough to show some pink and help the judges see the muscle. It also helps them look fancy, she said.
Aubrie said she showed a Reserve Grand at the 2020 show and plans to work hard to win again this year.
She said such work involves "making them look their best and pushing myself to make them look the best."
Abigail Conner, 10, of the Coweta 4-H Club, kept her lamb in a blue and white striped body sock to keep it warm.
"It keeps her wool clean," Abigail said. "I washed her body and then put soap on them."
She said it takes about two hours to clip the sheep.
Abigail said she's shown for about three years. Earlier this week, she showed a goat and a pig.
"I do pretty good," she said, adding that goats are easiest to show, but can get mean.
"You don't have to brush those," she said. "But they can get on top of you."
Abigail's father, Galen Conner, said the girl also will show at a state dairy cattle show in Stillwater later this month.
"She's a very serious person, you can tell," he said.
Some participants have attended camps to improve their showing and breeding skills. One camp is McPeak's Be A Champ Sheep and Cattle Camp, held each summer at Connors State College.
Bradley Stewart of Gore FFA said he spent one session at the camp and learned showmanship and how to clip lambs.
"It has paid off a lot," he said. "It has improved my ability and showmanship, and also the knowledge of how to take care of the lamb."
He said he watches how he feeds them and exercises them.
"I practice with them every chance I get," he said.
Another Gore FFA member, Blakelee Pugh, said she's gone for several years.
"I really like learning different ways of showmanship, how to improve it, plus I love fitting cattle," she said.
Blakelee said she will show Maine, Angus and Charolais heifers and a steer at Friday's regional cattle show. She said she showed Grand Champion Steer at the Sequoyah County show earlier this year.
Muskogee Regional Junior Livestock Show concludes Saturday with the premium show and sale.
