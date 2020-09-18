Local, area educators to receive free supplies

Several hundred slots remain open for the Feed the Children Pop-Up Teacher Store.
Lake Area United Way and OG&E are working with the Feed the Children charity to open the Teacher Store from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Muskogee Civic Center. The store allows teachers to get free school supplies provided by Feed the Children, as well as area donors.
United Way Outreach Coordinator Terry Beutelschies said the store is open to any school teacher or school librarian with a proper school ID.
Educators register on the Lake Area United Way homepage and designate what time Saturday they wish to come.
More than 160 people have signed up, Beutelschies said on Thursday.
“We have lots of room and lots of space for teachers if they want to sign up,” she said.
She said only 99 people can be inside the Civic Center at one time, and masks will be required. Temperatures will be taken before going into the arena.
The teacher store is funded by donations and sponsorships from area donors.
Beutelschies said Feed the Children provided most of the supplies.
“But we have really been blessed with local companies who have donated school supplies,” she said.
Lake Area United Way conducted a campaign in which businesses and organizations collected school supplies for the store. The United Way also encouraged monetary donations.
Beutelschies said other companies have offered door prizes for the store.
Volunteers will put the pop-up store together on Friday.
For more info
• To sign up for the Teacher’s Popup Store, go to https://www.lakeareaunitedway.org/ or https://feedthechildren.volunteerhub.com/lp/muskogee/
If you go
WHAT: Pop-up Teacher Store.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
ADMISSION: Free, but registration is necessary.
